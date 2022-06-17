Death, Bankruptcy and luxury, how Big Brother Brasil winners live

+ Anitta loses patience after criticism and detonates Sônia Abrão: “Thursday journalist”

After winning the long-awaited 1.5 million reais, how do the winners of Big Brother Brazil live?

Little is seen about the winners of Big Brother Brazil after they got the jackpot of R$ 1.5 million, nowadays whoever wins looks for stardom, since the reality is also very linked to the status acquired by the person.

But a lot happens after the end of the hard three months of competition, fights and intrigue that Big Brother Brasil provides.

In 22 editions of the reality show of the most watched house in Brazil, what happened to those who achieved the long-awaited jackpot?

DEATH, LUXURY AND CAREER

Many are looking for new directions for their lives, some spend all their money without realizing the values, others left the land prematurely.

Juliette for example it was one of the biggest marketing successes in the history of Big Brother Brazil, the lawyer by training revolutionized the way participants are treated as a brand and changed the way of taking the BBB only as a game.

After winning the 1.5 million from Big Brother Brazil, Juliette achieved her dream, nowadays she is one of the most coveted singers in the country.

Josy Oliveira despite not having won a prize of 1.5 million reais from Big Brother Brasil, he gained much prominence for his participation in the reality show.

Unfortunately, she died in São Paulo due to a hemorrhage after undergoing surgery, she was 43 years old.

city, winner of reality 4, won 500 thousand reais, but lost everything after having to pay a debt to which she was a guarantor and also lend money with no return.

Max Porto, he also lost everything, but in his case, it was the million, he won the BBB 9.