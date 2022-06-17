Death of Muda in Pantanal: Know what will happen!

Advertising Could not load ad

seedling (Bella Campos) will die in novel Pantanal? the great love of Tiberius (Guito) will have an outcome that seems to be the same as the first version.

The original edition was shown in Manchete in 1990. Andréa Richa was the actress who played the character that is now played by Bella Campos. Since he did Tiberio, it was the singer Sérgio Reis.

Find out below if Muda will have a tragic death in the remake shown by Globo or a happy ending.

Sérgio Reis as Tibério and Andrea Richa as Muda in the old version of Pantanal

And then, Muda dies?

Contrary to what many people thought, Muda did not die by Levi’s hands. The girl managed to get away and was even relieved by the death of the pawn.

There are also those who think she will have a tragic fate as she seeks revenge for her father’s death. The character wants to kill Tenorio and would even do it by her own hands.

Muda will have the help of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) to bring justice against Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia).

Muda (Bella Campos) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) in Pantanal

Later on, acting as a faithful helper of Phylum (Dira Paes) on José Leôncio’s farm, the brunette will surrender to her love for Tibério (Guito).

It will be Muda who will open the game who wants to marry Tiberius. This will make the pawn happy, so much so that, when communicating his union with the brunette, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will offer the ceremony and party all on his own.

At the same time, Juma will be pregnant with her first child with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa). Muda will express the desire to also have a baby of Tiberius, however, she will think better, since she will want to carry out her revenge before anything else.

Tibério (Guito) and Muda (Bella Campos) in Pantanal

