Detective reveals value to investigate cases like Shakira and Piqué

Shakira and Piqué’s relationship came to an end at the beginning of the month and, this week, the Spanish press revealed that the singer hired a detective agency to confirm that she was being betrayed.

The television program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, on the Univisión channel, reported that the team was hired to confirm Piqué’s infidelity with evidence. This is how the Colombian artist received photos of Piqué with another woman in compromising situations.

“Central Splash” heard private detective Daniele Martins, who explained how the investigation is carried out in cases of suspected treason and how much this type of work costs.

According to the detective’s team, in addition to photos and videos, the investigation package in cases of betrayal also includes a report on the places where the lovers meet.

The team also guarantees to install a tracker and eavesdrop on the investigated in a mere two minutes. The five-day package costs R$ 7,500.

About 80% of cases are resolved within five days and 100% within 10 days.

For those who have an extramarital affair don’t spend more than 10 days to find the person.

In the case of Shakira and Piqué, speculation that the couple was experiencing a crisis in their relationship emerged in May after the newspaper El Periódico revealed that the football player was living in another house because he was unfaithful.

The announcement of the end of the union was made four days later in a joint statement.

