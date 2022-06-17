discover 37 foods rich in iron for your health

Iron is a nutrient found in many foods and is also essential for health. You can consume iron through beans, spinach, kale and broccoli. In fact, there is a wide variety of foods rich in iron.

See below for a complete list of all the top iron-rich foods to add to your daily diet. However, first, know that this is an essential nutrient for health. It acts directly on the immune system and the absence of iron can generate several damages.

Low intake of iron-rich foods leads to anemia

The biggest problem related to lack of iron is anemia. According to a 2013 study, published by the Anemia Working Group Portugal, 20% of the population may have anemia in the Portuguese country. The research was developed based on the analysis of 7,890 people over 18 years of age.

In the same vein, an article published on the Lusíadas website, authored by João Estevens, says that “In statistical terms, in a Portuguese family of five people of legal age, one of them suffers from anemia”. This is what Estevens, a specialist in international medicine, at Hospital Lusíadas Albufeira, assured.

To avoid this and other health problems, always consume a variety of foods rich in iron.

Discover foods rich in iron to improve your diet

Iron-fortified breakfast cereals Rice breads and pasta cooked lentils tofu pumpkins sesame seeds Chickpea strawberries Bean dried apricots Roast potatoes lemons Nuts peppers broccoli stalks Spinach Raw and Cooked Cabbage Peas Liver oysters Clams oranges Red meat canned sardines Chicken Peru Green leaves Pig Ham Broccoli mussels Fish Melon Kiwi tomatoes Beet

Beware of iron deficiency

If you experience any of these symptoms or several of them, it is best to seek medical help as soon as possible.

Anemia puts more strain on the heart and can exacerbate many other health problems. Also, an anemic person puts himself in gravity if he has any type of hemorrhage or heavy bleeding.

Not all types of anemia can be prevented, but there are some that can rely on preventive measures. Iron deficiency anemia, for example, must be treated with diet and, in some cases, intravenous iron replacement. It is recommended the consumption of vitamins B8, B12 and C, in addition to moderate physical activity and the consumption of foods rich in iron.