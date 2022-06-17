DJ Mamute’s body is buried in Niterói | Rio de Janeiro



DJ Mammoth dies at 70

Published 06/16/2022 16:37 | Updated 06/16/2022 16:52

Rio – The body of Ronaldo Pimentel da Silva, DJ Mamute, was buried this Thursday at the Maruí cemetery, in Barreto, in Niterói. The ceremony brought together approximately 100 people, including family and close friends of the artist, who was considered a true legend of funk. He passed away last Wednesday morning at the age of 70, leaving a legacy for the history of the genre.

The information of DJ Mamute’s death was confirmed by the artist’s brother-in-law, Rafael Coimbra, on Instagram: “His legacy, his history and everything he represented in life, will never be forgotten! The funk legend will be present in our lives, in history of the funk cultural movement, a movement that he fought and did everything to reach the level he has reached today”, he declared.

Mammoth joined Pipo’s team in 1980 and stayed there until 2002. He was very successful with funk in the 1990’s. The lines “The terrible bad man is back, everybody run!” became his trademark. “Today we had a huge and irreparable loss! He left us a unique human being, a professional who in addition to being dedicated was tireless in the search for new sounds! The legacy for funk that DJ Mamute left doesn’t need to be talked about, everyone knows, everyone heard” , said the team that Ronaldo was part of for more than 10 years.

Hurricane 2000 also used social media to honor the artist: “Funk history loses one of our legends of this movement, DJ Mamute. May in this moment of sadness and mourning there be peace, comfort, courage and love to all friends and family . Our feelings”.