“Do it to gain audience”

anita and Sonia Abram have been friends for years. The two have already starred in numerous arguments and never hid that they don’t like each other. The rivalry got even worse this week after the voice of “Girl From Rio” win the Press Trophy for Best Singer of the year.

Sônia Abrão did not like the result at all and after a fan comment on social networks about the journalist’s position, the anita went public and made it clear what he thinks of recent criticism of Sonia some famous people, like Gkay and Paul Andrew. “It’s amazing how Sonia and her disciples hate Anitta for the simple fact that she is authentic [risos]. That bunch of vultures comparing Anitta with Carmen Miranda out of nowhere, just to try to diminish the girl from Rio. Stop it’s so ugly”, commented a boy on Twitter.

“She doesn’t hate me. She does it to win court hearing… To speak ill of those who are grooving like my gigika [GKay] that I didn’t even have to give this lady so much spotlight. If you read this book here, half of what she said about Carmen is already down,” began the powerful.

“Even at the time of Carmen there was one (more than one) fifth-rate journalist who was talking bad about her just to win the stage. On the day of her death, although it was one of the biggest and most painful funerals in the country (almost the same as Getúlio), the newspapers decided not to report in this way, claiming that she was the “shame of the country”. Too sad. Anyway, I’m sure that if this lady were alive and doing what she does today (which I don’t call work because in my opinion, as she has hers on everything, I think it’s a disservice) she would be one of the journalists to gain an audience with the herd repeating all the nonsense others said about her. So just let her earn her money there and God bless,” he added. anita.