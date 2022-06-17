Dom and Bruno case: journalists are ‘a category under attack’ in Brazil, says correspondent association president | amazon

O Brazil is home to around 60 foreign journalists, who cover the country abroad according to calculations made by entities that bring together professionals in the area.

Naturally, given the latest news involving the murder of British colleague Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenist Bruno Pereira, many say they are “in shock and dismay”.

For Italian journalist Carlo Cauti, who has worked in the country since 2012 and is the current president of the Association of Foreign Correspondents of São Paulo (ACE), the news involving Phillips and Pereira had “a very heavy and very bad impact” on the community of professionals. press from other countries.

“In the beginning, when the first information about the disappearance came out, we were hoping that they had gotten lost in the forest and would soon be found”, he says.

“As time passed, many correspondents began to think that the worst had really happened,” he adds.

Cauti, who worked for Italian magazines and news agencies and is now the editor of Exame, believes that, among foreign journalists, “Brazil has never been considered a quiet place to work, especially in some regions of the Amazon.”

He also points out that the international repercussion of the case, especially in the UK media, will impact the way correspondents work in the country.

“Brazil is not Iraq or Afghanistan, but it has never been seen as a peaceful place for journalists”, he reinforces.

To support this point of view, he recalls the number of Brazilian press professionals who are murdered every year in the country.

“How many journalists died and didn’t even make the news? Generally, they work in local vehicles in small towns and are the only independent source of information”, he observes.

“Then they do some coverage that displeases a local president, or a political chief, and they end up dead.”

“Brazil records a total of 60,000 homicides a year. Many journalists end up dead and Dom Phillips was one of them. He was part of an entire category that is under attack”, he adds.

The report Threats that Silence, published by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) estimates that, between 2016 and 2020, 14 journalists were murdered in Brazil. This places the country in the tenth place in the ranking of nations with the most murders among media professionals, behind Mexico (61 killed), Afghanistan (51), Syria (34), Yemen (24), Iraq (23), Pakistan (23). ), India (22), Somalia (18) and the Philippines (16).

In addition to risking their lives, reporters and editors working in Brazil are also exposed to threats and aggression: according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Radio and TV Broadcasters (Abert), 145 cases of non-lethal violence were recorded with professionals in the area only in 2021.

The most common types of attacks are offenses (53 cases), assaults (34), intimidation (26), threats (12) and attacks (8).

For Cauti, there are ways to prevent new episodes like that of Dom Phillips from happening.

“The first thing that must be done by the authorities is to guarantee an exemplary punishment to those responsible for this barbarity”.

The ACE president considers it difficult to fully guarantee the safety of press professionals across the country.

“It is not feasible to think of 100% security in such remote areas, where there is no possibility of relying on police for financial, logistical or legal reasons”, he analyzes.

“But if such a case receives an exemplary punishment, it becomes a clear sign that something like this can never happen again in the country”, he says.

In addition to ACE, from São Paulo, there is a second entity representing international journalists working in the country: the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in Brazil (ACIE), based in Rio de Janeiro.

On social media, the group manifested itself shortly after the announcements on Wednesday (15/6), when the Federal Police confirmed that suspects confessed to the murder of Phillips and Pereira.

In the published text, those responsible for the ACIE state that “the entire community of foreign correspondents in Brazil is in shock and dismay.”

“Although we are still waiting for definitive confirmations, this is an article we would never want to write. Dom was on the ACIE board for 4 years and was a personal friend of many of our associates. Bruno was a reference for any international journalist who went to work to the Vale do Javari region, in the state of Amazonas. The two were very experienced, competent professionals with a common passion: the Amazon rainforest and the defense of indigenous peoples.”

The note also says that foreign press professionals are “very apprehensive and demand urgent action from the competent authorities”.

“We ask, very strongly, that justice be done.”

“We also express our indignation at the increasing violence against journalists in all regions of Brazil. Freedom of expression and of the press are constitutional guarantees and must be respected in the country”, concludes the text.