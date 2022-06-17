Dow closes below 30,000 points on Fed doubts to avoid recession By Investing.com



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed below a key milestone on Thursday, at a more than a year low, as the Fed’s interest rate hike quickly faded on concerns that avoiding a recession is likely out of the question. reach.

The is down 2.4%, or 741 points, to below 30,000, the is down 4.1% and the is down 3.2%. The , ETF that measures the performance of the main Brazilian stocks on Wall Street, was also affected by risk aversion and fell 4.43% on closed market days in Brazil. Petrobras’ ADRs (NYSE:) dropped 5.33% and Vale’s ADRs (NYSE:) dropped 4.55%.

Investors appear to be bracing for a growing possibility of a recession due to concerns that the Federal Reserve will become even more aggressive because inflation will remain elevated longer than the central bank currently expects.

“The bottom line is that the Fed still believes core inflation is largely temporary,” Morgan Stanley said, pointing to the Fed’s forecast that core inflation will peak at 4.3% this year and eventually fall. to less than 3% next year. .

But with inflation currently at 8.6% and traders in “fixings,” or derivative-like instruments, expected to remain above 8% for the year, the Fed may be forced to raise rates to a terminal, or peak, rate. from 4.5% to 5%, more than the central bank’s current forecast of 3.5% to 4%.

Despite the drop in Treasury yields following the Fed’s decision, Morgan Stanley said it believes the yield curve will soon resume flattening and inversion – a key warning of recession – as markets “move towards a highest terminal rate”.

Tech and consumer discretionary, the growth areas of the market, returned their gains from the previous day, with the latter led by a drop in consumer stocks on concerns of a Fed-induced slowdown pushing the economy into recession.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:), Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:), Carnival Corporation (NYSE:) were among the biggest declines, while Tesla (NASDAQ:) dropped 10% to add pressure to the industry.

Meanwhile, big tech was also shunned, with Meta (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:) all down more than 4%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:) gave up earlier gains to add more pressure on chip inventories, even as it reiterated its guidance for the current quarter and announced a new $6 billion share buyback program.

Wednesday’s economic data exacerbated slowdown fears. The housing market continues to lose steam as data showed that construction starts, the measure of home construction in the US, fell to a 13-month low as .

Builder stocks reacted quickly to the data. Toll Brothers (NYSE:), Lennar (NYSE:), PulteGroup (NYSE:), were down more than 6%.

With the Fed’s balance reduction plan in place, which “includes [venda] mortgage-backed securities”, […] housing remains the proverbial canary in the coal mine; your music is getting softer,” Yelena Maleyev, an economist at Grant Thornton, said in a note.