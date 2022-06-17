‘Dreamer and full of plans’: friend talks about SC model swept away by wave in Rio | Santa Catarina

the Santa Catarina model Tunay Antunes Pedroso 30 years old, who died after being swept away by a wave in Rio de Janeiroliked to riding a motorcycle, playing the accordion in his spare time and thinking a lot about the future according to friend Gilnei Schmüller.

His body will be veiled this Friday (17), in Tubarão, according to his girlfriend Joci Selinke.

On Thursday morning (16), the body of the also graduated in Physical Education was located by firefighters in the Mirante do Roncador region, where he was when a wave took him downhill.

“He loved riding a motorcycle, he loved weight training and he liked to play his accordion too. He was a good person, always smiling, a determined guy, very hardworking, dreamy and full of plans”, describes his friend Gilnei Schmüller.

According to Gilnei, the transfer of the body to Tubarão will take place by land means. The forecast, according to him, is that the wake will start until 12 pm this Friday.

“He will be greatly missed. We had many similar tastes, similar personalities, a friendship that I will carry forever”, he says.

Tunay was from Sharkbut had moved to Rio de Janeiro about a year ago. He was fishing on the rocks of the viewpoint when he was surprised by the sea. His girlfriend was with him at the time, but she said she managed to hold back.

His friend Alex Frederico points out that Tunay had “aptitude for music”. The two recorded some videos playing together and trained at the same gym in Santa Catarina.

“This morning I woke up, I said a prayer asking for the miracle, that he would be found alive. But, unfortunately, they found him lifeless”, he laments.

Tunay Antunes Pedroso was swept away by a wave in Grumari on Tuesday (14) and remained missing until Thursday morning (16), when he was located by firefighters.

During the search period, the model’s father lamented his son’s disappearance on social media. “No words, only sadness”wrote Vilmar Pedroso, in a publication on Wednesday (15).

