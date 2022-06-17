Drone operators say they threw poison into the public

Roger Dias – State of Minas

(credit: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The entire planning of the operation that led a drone to shoot strong-smelling substances at supporters of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and former mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, came to light this Thursday (16/6) . A video circulating on social media, allegedly made by one of the operators, shows the moment when the equipment flies over the University Center of the Triângulo (Unitri), where the event took place in Uberlândia.

Three people were arrested by the Military Police accused of handling the drone. They gave testimony and signed the Circumstantial Term of Occurrence (TCO), being responsible for giving explanations to the Justice.

Several people who were at the act claimed that the perpetrators had thrown urine and feces at the public, but they claimed in the images that the substance was a poison. The amount would be 2 liters.

“You can stand up. Play up to the stage. Throw it onto the stage”, said one of the people who apparently filmed the action. “Rolls more towards the side of the bleachers,” she continued.

Another individual who guided the device said that the flow of the liquid “was at maximum” and that “the people were running”. The controller himself assured that there were 2 liters.

He also pointed out that several people were throwing objects towards the drone, presumably to bring it down. The waste was thrown around 16:30 this Wednesday (15/6). The suspects were not authorized to use the equipment.





Drone seized

Military Police caught up with the suspects in a pickup truck near the event site. The drone was seized. After the suspects were arrested, the PM claimed that the contents thrown out were a chemical product used to attract flies in the fields.

The equipment would have come from a neighboring condominium. In the authors’ truck, it was possible to see a sticker supporting President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lula’s main opponent in the October elections.