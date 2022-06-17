Dynasty! Warriors party after 7th NBA title; see photos – Photos

The Golden State Warriors are the great champions of the 2021/22 NBA season, the elite of North American basketball. This is the San Francisco team’s fourth title in the last eight years and the celebration of the achievement was no less. Check out the best photos from Steve Kerr’s men’s title party! Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry, the great star of the Warriors, commanded the bash after being named the MVP of the finals Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The star scored 34 points, had seven assists and seven rebounds in Game 6 of the Finals against the Celtics. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The title came with a 103-90 victory on Thursday night (16) at the TD Garden in Boston, home of the opponent. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“We know what it means, winning this championship, after what happened the last three years. At the beginning of the season, we didn’t know what it would be like, except for the people on this court now. It’s very surreal,” Curry said after the end of the season. match Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After several injuries that hampered his streak on the court, Klay Thompson was also one of the most participative at the party. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has established himself as one of the greats in American basketball history with yet another title Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

This was the Warriors’ fourth title in the last eight years, crowning a veritable San Francisco team dynasty in the sport. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In all, Golden State reached seven achievements in the basketball elite. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

In the playoffs, the Warriors’ campaign was flawless since the first game against the Denver Nuggets, in which Golden State closed the series by beating opponents 4-1. NATHANIEL S. BUTLER / NBAE / VIA AFP

In the next phase, the team overcame the Memphis Grizzlies, closing the series at 4-2. NATHANIEL S. BUTLER / NBAE / VIA AFP

Already against the Dallas Mavericks, of the young star Luka Dončić, another massacre: 4 to 1 NATHANIEL S. BUTLER / NBAE / VIA AFP

In the big decision against the Boston Celtics, one more show from Steve Kerr’s men and the series ended 4-2 JESSE D. GARRABRANT / NBAE / VIA AFP

Washed down with sparkling wine and cigars, Warriors players fell into the revelry after the conquest JESSE D. GARRABRANT / NBAE / VIA AFP