Eating fat is important: see 9 reasons to include nutrient in the diet – 06/17/2022

Fats can — and should — be consumed daily, as they are essential for the body. In addition to providing energy, they promote satiety and also help the body to absorb important vitamins, such as A, D, E, K, and omega 3.

According to nutrologist and endocrinologist Durval Ribas Filho, president of Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology), fats are the greatest source of fuel for our cells. Each gram provides nine kilocalories (kcal), more than double the energy released by proteins and carbohydrates.

“Fats are composed of lipids, molecules formed mainly by fatty acids, and are essential in the diet, as they contribute to the maintenance of body temperature, the synthesis of some hormones, the production of bile acid (essential in digestion), storage energy and composition of body cell membranes”.

Also according to Ribas, in a diet of 2,000 kcal per day, recommended for a healthy adult, between 400 and 700 kcal (from 20% to 35% of the total) should come from fats.

“A diet without any type of fat can generate a vitamin deficiency (hypovitaminosis), because it participates in the transport and absorption, by the intestine, of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K”, he explains.

Here are reasons to include optimal amounts of the nutrient in your diet:

Energy supply and storage promotes satiety It helps the body to absorb important vitamins such as A, D, E and K Maintenance of body temperature Involves in the synthesis of some hormones Makes up the cell membranes of the body Acts in the mechanical protection of organs Bile acid production (essential in digestion) Helps in the absorption of omega 3

What are the types of fat?

As it is an essential nutrient for the maintenance of the body’s structural and metabolic functions, fats need to be consumed according to the daily intake recommendations, and only high consumption of saturated and trans types should be avoided, especially due to their deleterious effects on health. cardiovascular disease, explains nutritionist Ana Lina de Carvalho Cunha Sales.

“Therefore, there is a recommendation for practices related to caloric adequacy, prioritizing the consumption of mono and polyunsaturated fats and attention to a limit on the intake of saturated fats”, says she, who is head of the Technological Innovation Management Unit in Health. of HU/UFPI (University Hospital of the Federal University of Piauí), from the Ebserh (Brazilian Hospital Services Company).

According to Thiago Volpi, a nutrition specialist at USP (University of São Paulo), trans fat should always be avoided. “Raises “bad” cholesterol (LDL), lowers good cholesterol (HDL), increases the inflammatory process in the body and there is a greater risk of developing diabetes and chronic diseases”, he says.

Saturated fat: in excess, increase the risk of dyslipidemia (elevated level of fat in the blood), promoting an increase in total and LDL cholesterol levels. However, it is not recommended to remove them completely from the diet, but to consume them in moderation. Its main sources are: butter, lard, bacon, meat and its derivatives, milk and full-fat dairy products.

Unsaturated fats: are of vegetable origin and known as “good fats”, as they can contribute to the reduction of LDL levels. This type of fat is divided into monounsaturated and polyunsaturated.

Monounsaturated fats: help control cholesterol levels. Its main sources are: olive oil, vegetable oils (sunflower, canola), avocado and oilseeds (chestnuts, walnuts, almonds).

help control cholesterol levels. Its main sources are: olive oil, vegetable oils (sunflower, canola), avocado and oilseeds (chestnuts, walnuts, almonds). Polyunsaturated fats: represented by omega 3 and omega 6. When consumed in place of saturated fats, they help to reduce LDL levels, being essential for the body. Its main sources are: walnuts, flaxseeds, soybeans, vegetable oils and fish oils (salmon, sardines, hake).

trans fats: produced industrially from a chemical process called hydrogenation, they are used as an alternative to animal fat. Its function is to increase the durability of the products, in addition to leaving them with more flavor and crunchiness. Its consumption should be avoided, as they raise LDL levels and are capable of reducing HDL (good cholesterol) levels. They are present in stuffed cookies, pies, creams, ice cream, processed meats (hamburgers, nuggets and sausages), industrialized breads, French fries, margarine, ready-made seasonings and microwave popcorn.

where to find them

You cannot 100% exclude fat from the diet. But many foods can be low in fat, even processed foods like canned grains. “But then attention should be given to the amount of sodium. You can also mention skimmed milk and derivatives and some whole-grain breads. You should always check the labels”, says Ribas.

According to the nutritionist, fruits, vegetables, legumes, fiber, lean meats without skin, or fat around the edges, can compose a balanced diet, but require attention in preparation, without excessive use of oil and its reuse, as they can generate harmful compounds. the health.

Although foods of animal origin are important sources of fat, it is necessary to reinforce that it is also present in foods of plant origin.

“By consuming walnuts, chia, flaxseed and avocado, for example, there is a guarantee of obtaining polyunsaturated fats”, says Sales.

The sources of fat for vegetarians, explains nutritionist Jorge Mancini, from Sban (Brazilian Society of Food and Nutrition), must contain omega 3 fatty acids, present in walnuts, flaxseed, soy and canola.

“Other fatty acids are present in oleaginous fruits such as almonds, pine nuts, peanuts and must also be present in the vegetarian diet”, he says.

Another important point is that, in excess, fats can also be harmful. “Fats, like proteins and carbohydrates, if consumed in excess, make you fat”, highlights Mancini.

According to Ribas, all fats play an important role in the functioning of our body, but it is necessary to keep in mind that, just as some fats are beneficial, it is easy to consume them in excess.

“It is important to consider that much of the fat we ingest in our daily lives is involuntary, as it is already in the composition of food, in every meal. But the fact that it is good for the body does not mean that it can be consumed without control. All excess fat can lead to weight gain and obesity, a chronic, serious disease with several associated comorbidities”, says the president of open.

Therefore, he points out, it is essential to know how to differentiate the types of fat and the amount to be ingested, so that they can be part of a healthy and balanced diet.