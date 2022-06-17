Economy Secretary leaves office after privatization of Eletrobras

posted on 6/15/2022 5:47 PM / updated on 6/15/2022 5:48 PM



(credit: Sinduscon-DF/Disclosure)

The Secretary of Privatization, Divestment and Markets of the Ministry of Economy, Diogo Mac Cord, decided to leave the post. According to information from the newspaper The globehis departure took place after the privatization of Eletrobras.

According to members of the economic team, Mac Cord has already informed the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and should leave the position effectively until the end of the month, after announcing his replacement.

Mac Cord was one of the main responsible for the Eletrobras privatization process, concluded this week. Now, he must return to the private sector, from which he is a graduate. The secretary took office with the mission of launching the privatization program, which was more effective this year.





The first sale of a company made directly by the government took place earlier this year, with the privatization of Companhia Docas do Espírito Santo (Codesa), a federal state-owned company that manages the state’s ports.

The auction was held in January and served as a test for the long-awaited privatization of the Port of Santos (SP), the largest in the country, still scheduled for this year.

Mac Cord was a consultant at KPMG before joining the Ministry of Economy. He is a mechanical engineer, has a master’s degree in Public Administration and a doctorate in power systems.