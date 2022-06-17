Eight years after woman was beaten to death in SP, fake news continues to claim victims like the tourist burned alive in Mexico | Santos and Region

Eight years after the murder of Fabiane Maria de Jesus, beaten to death by residents of Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, a man was lynched and burned alive in the interior of Mexico on the 10th. g1 heard the reserve officer of the Brazilian Army and security specialist Vinicius Vaz Ferreira, who warned about the importance of checking information.

Fabiane was the victim of a fake news published and shared in May 2014 on Facebook. Is it over there was mistaken for an alleged kidnapper of children for black magic rituals, tied up and assaulted. Four people are arrested for the crime.

Fabiane’s husband, Jailson Alves das Neves, said that he sympathizes with people who suffer or have suffered because of fake news and hopes that the families of victims, like him, find comfort. “Now I have found the comforter of my soul, which is Jesus Christ. My daughter and I will always have memories.”

The defense attorney for Fabiane’s family, Airton Sinto, stressed that this was the first case of fake news that resulted in a death and that had international repercussions. So far, eight years after the crime, the victim’s family is fighting for compensation from the social network.

no change because we are awaiting the judgment of this action with general repercussion, which will end up guiding the jurisprudence on this issue of the constitutionality or not of article 19 of the Marco Civilwhich states that providers are not responsible for user posts, which is absurd”.

“Facebook has always had this tool of being able to know what has been posted, as it does today. If you write something that is contrary to their policy, [pouco depois] their post is deleted and their profile is blocked, they have this tool and they had it at the time, they let things propagate in Fabiane’s post because they were moving the network, they are totally to blame”, said Sinto.

Justice in your own hands

Vinícius Vaz points out that there are many unofficial channels of communication and Internet users sometimes fail to check the information. “People end up clinging to the social network used as a hobby and use it as a source of information”.

“In the digital age, information comes fast and you [as pessoas] does not look for the origin. The first step is to certify the origin of this information”, said Vinícius Vaz.

According to the security expert, people who take justice into their own hands act on emotion, especially when it comes to children or women victims of aggression. “We end up taking the pain of an emotion, which escapes the normal ruler of judgment”.

“One has to have this self-control of not wanting to do [justiça] with their own hands. [Se tomar tal atitude] will be taking away the judgment and punishment that Justice would do to that aggressor and transferring it to you, who decide to take justice into their own hands”, he said.

He believes that the people who practice these acts are in disbelief with Justice. “It’s a culture that’s being created because of society’s dissatisfaction.”

In a note, the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) informed that the act of violence, mentioned in the report, can be punished according to the legislation in force and that every victim or witness of a crime must call the security forces by the numbers 190. of the Military Police or 197 of the Civil Police.

O g1 contacted Facebook about the issue of compensation against the social network, but the company said it will not comment on the case.

Housewife Fabiane Maria de Jesus, 33, died in the morning on May 5, 2014, two days after being beaten by dozens of Guarujá residents. The assault took place in the Morrinhos neighborhood, after a rumor generated by a Facebook page who claimed that the housewife kidnapped children to use them in black magic rituals.

Police identified five suspects for the beating and they were put on trial. In October 2016, Lucas Rogério Fabrício Lopes was sentenced to 30 years in prison for participating in the crime.

On January 28, 2017, four others were sentenced: Abel Vieira Batalha Júnior, Carlos Alex Oliveira de Jesus, and Jair Batista dos Santos, all of whom received a 40-year prison sentence in a closed regime; and Valmir Dias Barbosa, 26 years in detention.

2 of 3 Fabiane Maria de Jesus was lynched and killed after rumors — Photo: Reproduction Fabiane Maria de Jesus was lynched and killed after rumors — Photo: Reproduction

Residents of a community in the interior of Mexico lynched and burned alive Daniel Picazo, 31, who they mistakenly identified as a child thief. The case took place last Friday night (10), after a rumor spread in the town of Papatlazolco about an alleged attempt to kidnap a minor.

The enraged villagers captured Daniel, beat him, and burned him alive with gasoline. Police and paramedics went to the scene, but they could not do anything because the assassins did not allow them to pass.

When the rescue finally got to Daniel, he was no longer showing any vital signs. The young lawyer, according to the local newspaper “El Universal”, was just strolling around the city as a tourist.

Some residents commented that the community was scared, as an audio shared on a messaging app warned of a stranger who was walking around the region with the intention of kidnapping children.

3 of 3 Daniel Picazo was just walking around Papatlazolco, but ended up lynched — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Daniel Picazo Daniel Picazo was just walking around Papatlazolco, but ended up lynched — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Daniel Picazo