Electricity bill may be reduced by 19.5% in 2022

posted on 06/15/2022 19:19



(credit: Elaine Menke/House of Representatives)

The consumer may benefit from an average reduction of 19.5% in the electricity bill this year, if the bills that determine the floor of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) and tax credits from PIS/Cofins, which are awaiting presidential sanction. In addition, the proceeds from the privatization of Eletrobras will also contribute to the reduction of tariffs.

This estimate was presented by the deputy director-general of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), Camila Bomfim, in a public hearing this Wednesday (15), at the Mines and Energy Commission of the Chamber of Deputies. The 19.5% reduction indicator cumulatively corresponds to three isolated initiatives.

The average decrease of 12% in the tariff refers to the project that determines the application of the ICMS floor, generally 17% or 18%, on electricity (PLP 18/22). “In the rate currently paid by the electricity consumer, 30% is earmarked for federal and state taxes. So this measure contributes a lot to the effective cost reduction. It is a structural measure, and we have been warning about this need to reduce the incidence of taxes on electricity for many years,” he said.

The 5.2% reduction in tariff readjustments is due to the proposal that specifies the procedures for Aneel to return to the consumer, via energy tariff, the amounts of PIS and Cofins overpaid by the distributors (PL 1280/22).

The project reflects the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that considered it unconstitutional to include ICMS in the calculation basis of these taxes. According to data from Aneel, of the R$ 60.3 billion in credits to be returned by the Union to distributors, R$ 47.6 billion have not yet been refunded to consumers.

Also according to Camila Bomfim, the main pressure factors on energy tariffs in the last two years were the Covid-19 pandemic, the increase in the exchange rate, inflation, the fuel supply crisis and the water crisis of 2021, which was the worst in 91 years.

electrobras

The privatization of Eletrobras will also bring a 2.3% reduction in electricity bills. The investment of R$ 5 billion is foreseen in the capitalization process of the state-owned company as a transfer to the Energy Development Commission (CDE).

The value is expected to be transferred in August. However, during the press conference at B3, at the end of the capitalization process, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Marisete Pereira, stated that the transfer could take place until July.

In addition to the R$ 5 billion this year, Eletrobras’ capitalization expects the company and its subsidiaries to make new investments in the CDE in the coming years. Transfers totaling R$ 32 billion are expected.