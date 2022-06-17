Elon Musk Sued for $258 Billion Over Dogecoin ‘Pyramid Scheme’

Elon Musk and his companies are being sued for promoting the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. According to the Bloomberg, the class action is filed by Keith Johnson, an American citizen who claims to have been “defrauded by Musk’s cryptocurrency pyramid scheme.” Johnson seeks damages of $258 billion.

The lawsuit has been filed against Musk and his two main companies, SpaceX and Tesla. The investor alleges that they were part of an illegal extortion scheme aimed at inflating the price of Dogecoin. “Defendants falsely and misleadingly allege that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it is worthless.”

The investor is representing a class of people he says were tricked into buying the coin after Musk made claims that it had legitimate value.

The lawsuit seeks a total of $258 billion in damages and would force Musk, Tesla and SpaceX to stop promoting the cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin’s online brand is closely tied to a brand of absurd, internal culture that thrives on Twitter and Reddit. The same goes for Musk “Technoking”.

When Musk started tweeting about dogecoin, it came as no surprise. The cryptocurrency started out as a useless memecoin, and Musk is often referred to by his online supporters as the “king of memes.”

Dogecoin’s value hit nearly $89 billion last May, just before Musk introduced “Saturday Night Live” and joked about the cryptocurrency.

According to court documents, Johnson’s lawsuit accuses Musk of garnering “the support of celebrities, influencers and billionaire investors,” as well as thousands of followers on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, to raise “the price by trading volume and market value of Dogecoin.”

Tesla CEO has been promoting dogecoin on Twitter. He said cryptocurrency has potential as a currency, calling it the people’s cryptocurrency.

In May, he said that Spacex will soon accept DOGE for merchandise and for Starlink subscriptions. Tesla already accepts meme currency for some merchandise. Musk also discussed allowing dogecoin payments for some Twitter services if he becomes the owner of the social media platform.

Those tweets weren’t just jokes, the lawsuit says, but risky advice for investors. Musk said that dogecoin was more useful for the actual purchase of goods than bitcoin, and that he was investing in the currency on behalf of his son.

And according to the plaintiff, these behaviors, combined with tweets and interviews reaffirming their trust in the cryptocurrency, went too far.

The case could set a precedent that could make other celebrities tremble. Influential people like Kim Kardashian and Larry David promoted cryptocurrencies in the past year, and much of the market has sunk.