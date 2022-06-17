ES investigates first suspected case of monkeypox in the state | Holy Spirit

The Espírito Santo State Department of Health (Sesa) announced, on the night of this Wednesday (15), that it started the investigation of a suspected case of monkeypox. It is the first suspected case in the state.

According to Sesa, he is a 44-year-old foreign man, sea ​​vessel commander of cargo from Singapore anchored off the coast of Espírito Santo.

“When being evaluated by the medical team responsible for the vessel, the patient reported onset of symptoms on 06/09/2022, sudden onset fever, skin rashes that progressed through the body in 48 hours. He still reported not having had contact with suspected or confirmed people with the disease”, disclosed the secretary.

the man went admitted this Wednesday in isolation area in a private hospital in Greater Vitória and is in good general condition, according to Sesa.

Material was collected to be sent to the reference laboratory at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is monitoring the case.

Until the moment, there are no new suspects on the vesselaccording to the secretary.

Cases in Brazil and in the world

In Brazil, according to the State Health Departments, there are five confirmed cases as of this Wednesday: three in São Paulo, one in Rio de Janeiro and one in Rio Grande do Sul.

Last Sunday (5), the World Health Organization (WHO) reported having confirmed 780 cases of monkeypox around the world.

The data correspond to the interval between May 13 and June 2 and take into account only patients identified in places where the disease is not endemic. According to the entity, there were no reported deaths.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are often fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion.

“After the incubation period [tempo entre a infecção e o início dos sintomas]the individual starts with a non-specific manifestation, with symptoms that we observe in other viruses: fever, malaise, tiredness, loss of appetite, prostration”, explained Giliane Trindade, virologist and researcher at the Department of Microbiology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais ( UFMG).

Within one to three days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

“What is an indicative differential: the development of lesions – lesions in the oral cavity and on the skin. They begin to manifest themselves first on the face and spread to the trunk, chest, palms of the hand, soles of the feet”, added Trindade, who is a consultant for the group created by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to monitor cases of smallpox in monkeys.