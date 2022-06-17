Ethanol price drops, but fuel is advantageous in only 4 states

Data from the first half of June show that the ethanol price retreated 1.58% compared to the survey carried out in May. In the same period, the Gasoline also showed a decrease, although smaller, in the range of 0.35%. The data are from the logistics and fleet management company Ticket Log.

Even with the reduction, alcohol is still not the most advantageous fuel compared to gasoline. Currently, fossil fuel continues to pay off in just four states Brazilians. See what they are below!

States where gasoline is more expensive and cheaper

According to the survey carried out by Ticket Log, the title of most expensive gasoline in the country is attributed to the municipality of Marechal Thaumaturgo, state of Acre. There, the fuel is sold in the range of R$ 10,650.

The place where the product is more affordable is the city of Águas Mornas, in Santa Catarina. There, gasoline has an average price at the pumps of R$ 6,505.

4 states where it is more advantageous to supply with ethanol

Follow below the projection of the federative units where fueling with alcohol is more advantageous compared to gasoline. The estimate is based on the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL):

Sao Paulo

Average price charged per liter of ethanol: BRL 4,740

Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.558.

Minas Gerais

Average price charged per liter of ethanol: BRL 5,386

Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.634

Mato Grosso

Average price charged per liter of ethanol: BRL 5,101

Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.600

Goiás