Europe in January! Flexible flights to Lisbon, Paris, London and more cities from R$1,420

Incredible! Travel to Europe in January for very little money! If you have flexibility in your travel dates, flexible airline tickets can help you travel more. The prices for the January holidays are sensational! You can find flights to Lisbon, Paris, London, Madrid, Frankfurt and Amsterdam from just R$1,420 round trip with taxes included. There are departures from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Recife and Brasília. The prices are very low, it is very likely that they will not last long. You can get great prices in other months too!

To find the ticket click on the link below, choose the origin, select the month of January and the date of travel. Check the rules and purchase links in the post table and enjoy!

Flexible flights to Europe in January 2023

Destiny Price from: Link Lisbon BRL 1,420 Buy here Paris BRL 1,745 Buy here London BRL 1,893 Buy here Madrid BRL 1,888 Buy here amsterdam BRL 1,895 Buy here Frankfurt BRL 2,414 Buy here

Remember there are flights from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Recife and Brasília.

Rates are valid for a limited time only.

How do Flexible Flights work?

Flexible Promo flights are a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas, currently the largest online travel agency in Brazil. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as some days in December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The trip can be confirmed one day before or after the chosen date, always maintaining the chosen stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you book a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will preferably be issued on the day you booked, but it can also be confirmed on the 9th and 19th (previous day), or 11th and 21st (day later). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight details and ask for your confirmation to issue the ticket. But, in some cases, confirmation may be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 15 days of purchase. Afterwards, the fine is 10% until the flight option is sent and the itinerary is approved. Once the flight is accepted and the ticket is issued, the ticket will no longer be refunded.

The fares charged on Flexible Promo Flights are real prices that have already been marketed by airlines in recent months. There is nothing magical or outlandish. One of the central points that make this type of product possible is the purchase of the ticket and round trip well in advance and some negotiations made by the company.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change. Another option is to take advantage of flexible packages to Rio de Janeiro where the hotel is already guaranteed along with the air ticket.

How is the luggage on Flexible Flights?

You will be entitled to a carry-on bag weighing up to 10 kg to be accommodated in the plane’s luggage, plus a bag or backpack, as required by law on domestic and international flights. If you wish to purchase checked baggage, you must contact the airline directly to purchase it, after issuing the ticket.

Flexible flights with children

Babies up to 1 year and 11 months: The until the return date of the trip, they do not pay. However, be sure to inform the baby’s data (full name and date of birth) in the “Travel form”.

The Children from 2 years: for children from 2 years old, it is necessary to purchase a flight equal to an adult.

Flexible flights with groups

123miles guarantees the issuance of up to 4 people flying together on the same flights. For groups with 5 or more people, there may be division into different flights, if the company is not able to allocate them all together.

