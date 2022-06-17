European giant agrees to pay R$ 310 million and closes with Gabriel Jesus, says English media

The end of Gabriel Jesus’ passage with the Manchester City shirt has come. Created by Palmeiras, the young promise arrived at the Manchester giant in 2016, after gaining great prominence with the colors of the São Paulo club and having entered the sights of several giants in Europe. Despite never having been an absolute starter with Guardiola, he leaves Manchester with good numbers.

Jesus leaves Manchester City for the Arsenal precisely for not being a starter on Pep’s team. At 25 years of age, the Brazilian athlete understands that the time has come to be a starter in a great team in Europe, and the chosen one is Arteta’s Arsenal, who worked with the shirt 9 in City times.

Between City and Arsenal there is already an agreement and, in the English press, confirmation: Jesus will be an Arsenal player, who will pay around 58 million euros to rely on his football. Jesus arrives at the London giant to be the top scorer, as Auba went to Barça and Laca returned to Lyon.

With Jesus going to the red club, Palmeiras will receive a good amount for being the player’s training club. In addition to being the club that formed Gabriel Jesus, Palmeiras is still entitled to 5% of the athlete. That is, the green club can spend more than R$ 15 million on the sale of shirt 9.

Gabriel Jesus eyeing the Cup

While staying close to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus keeps his eye on the World Cup. The striker is one of those quoted to be the great number 9 of Tite’s selection, in addition to other names, such as Firmino and Richarlison.