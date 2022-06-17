Ezra Miller charged with harassing 12-year-old non-binary child

Ezra Miller, 29, is being accused of harassing a 12-year-old non-binary child. Last week, the Flash interpreter of the DC Cinematic Universe had already received a restraining order for allegedly drugging and assaulting a fan according to TMZ.

The new case was revealed by the portal “Daily Beast”. According to the website, yesterday a mother and her 12-year-old child traveled to Greenfield, Massachusetts, and obtained a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller after alleging that the actor threatened his family and acted inappropriately towards their child. , who identifies with the non-binary gender.

The “Daily Beast” spoke to the mother, child and their neighbor, who say that Miller was at the downstairs neighbor’s house and started harassing the family.

According to the report, Ezra Miller was wearing a bulletproof vest and began acting strangely. The actor, after an argument, reportedly opened his jacket to reveal a gun and said: “That way, you can lead to a really serious situation.”

The neighbor then told the vehicle that the actor turned to the child, allegedly pestering her with praise, hugging her uncomfortably and touching her hips, asking her to follow him on Instagram.

The child told the Daily Beast that she was very nervous and scared because Ezra had yelled at her mother.

According to the report, Ezra Miller apologized but returned to harass the family on several other occasions, on some of them making the child uncomfortable by hugging her and pressing her body against her.

Representatives for the star could not be reached for comment on the allegations.