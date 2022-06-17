Facebook could “turn” TikTok, leak points out

An internal Meta document from April, recently leaked to the press, shows the company’s plan to turn Facebook into something more similar to TikTok. The memo was obtained by the website The Verge and deals with a set of actions thought by the head of the Facebook application, Tom Alison.

The idea would be to transform the main feed of the social network into a set of recommended posts, including from unknown people. Today, the platform prioritizes the display of posts from your friends, pages liked and groups in which the user participates. With the switch, people would start to see random posts based on algorithm, according to their tastes.

Reels already appear on Facebook, but the social network wants to go beyond encouraging the viewing of content with the recommendation algorithm (Image: Reproduction/Facebook)

At the top of the screen would be Stories and Reels, and just below would be recommended publications based on the referral algorithm. The focus would be to deliver a more visual and video-oriented experience, including interaction options and to more easily suggest content to friends.

The strategy is to incorporate a mixed system between feed posts with videos from Reels — which landed on the platform in February 2022. The Reels recommendation algorithm already exists on Instagram and has helped to strengthen the format in a network dedicated to photographs. From there, you can scroll horizontally to see short videos from creators you don’t follow.

In the statement, Alison reportedly told employees that discarding this idea could leave the app stagnant, without the natural evolution demanded by society. It is worth remembering that TikTok stopped being just a promise some time ago and threatens the reign of Meta platforms.

Return from Messenger to Facebook

In a comment made to The Verge, Alison would have confirmed the app’s plans, which would be too slow in the face of the “competitive threat” of the Chinese rival. The executive would have said that Meta sees the short video program as an “invader of its territory”, previously dominated with tranquility.

Another finding of the leaked document would be the return of Messenger as a Facebook tool, rather than a separate application. This would be an important part of the strategy of “tiktokizing” Face, because it would help to strengthen direct messages, as it happens with TikTok and Instagram.

The return of Messenger’s inbox could encourage people to return to using the solution to chat. Today, you need to download it from the iOS or Android app store, a fact that discourages its use — not to mention some occasional bugs when switching from Facebook to messenger.

It seems a little late for Facebook to try to get on the wave of short videos, and not even its most “modern” social network, Instagram, can stop the frenetic pace of TikTok. Even so, Meta’s efforts to try to keep its flagship still on track are remarkable, after all, the Facebook brand still has immense weight in the world.

Source: The Verge