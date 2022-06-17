Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is revealed with beautiful trailer

It was no secret that Square Enix was working on part 2 of Final Fantasy VII Remake, after all, the company had already revealed the information on several occasions. Well, during the livestream celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original PS1 game, the publisher finally showed the first trailer for the new version: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The content provides an overview of the game, with old familiar characters: Cloud Strife, Aerith Gainsborough, Sephiroth and Zack Fair. Not only that, but it reveals jaw-dropping graphics, as well as some locations the heroes will visit after leaving Midgar City. Watch:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will arrive in summer 2023/2024 on PS5. The title is in the “full production” phase and is directed by Naoki Hamaguchi, who is also responsible for the first part. Finally, the game promises to explore the PS5’s unique technologies, especially with regard to the DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic response.

It’s also worth mentioning: Square Enix will finish the remake with a part 3which does not yet have a release date.

Clarifying the Rebirth and Crisis Core windows

Amid the announcements, some confusion took place among the community. So, let’s clarify it: Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII — Reunion will arrive this winter in the northern hemisphere, which means our next summer, between December 2022 and March 2023. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will come “next winter” ( northern hemisphere), that is, in the Brazilian summer that begins in December 2023 and ends in March 2024.

Producer promised Final Fantasy VII Rebirth reveal in 2022

Every promise is debt, right? Well, on some occasions, Yoshinori Kitase, producer of the remake’s sequel, had promised that he would reveal Rebirth sometime in 2022. Those words weren’t just thrown to the wind, apparently, right?

Looking forward to Part 2 of the reimagining? Comment in the session below!