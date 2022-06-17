Final Fantasy VII — Reunion is revealed

Many were waiting for a reveal of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 (which came with a beautiful trailer, by the way), but Square Enix also had more plans up its sleeve for this Thursday night (16). The publisher has announced the remaster of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, RPG originally released in 2007 for PSP. The new version will come to PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One this summer (between 2022 and 2023).

The disclosure came through the livestream that celebrated the 25th anniversary of FF VII on PS1. In the trailer, protagonist Zack Fair can be seen on his journey to become a first-class warrior for Shinra Inc. There was also room for Aerith Gainsborough to show her charm in the video. Watch:

Amid the announcements, some confusion took place among the community. So, let’s clarify it: Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII — Reunion will arrive this winter in the northern hemisphere, which means our next summer, between December 2022 and March 2023. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will come “next winter” ( northern hemisphere), that is, in the Brazilian summer that begins in December 2023 and ends in March 2024.

Note: Square Enix treats “this winter” (northern hemisphere) as the next one that starts in late December 2023 and ends in March. The “next winter” is the period between the end of December 2023 and March 2024. Confusing, right!?

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Original Story

In the original Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII story, Zack is tasked with searching for a lost “SOLDIER”, Genesis Rhapsodos. As he investigates his whereabouts, the character ends up discovering “Project G”, which is related to two other upper-class “SOLDIERs”: the feared Sephiroth and Angeal Hewley.