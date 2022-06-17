find out how long the results start to appear

For those who want to gain muscle mass and are following the diet and exercise routine to the letter, one of the main questions is when the results of dedication and effort will start to appear.

The time it takes a person to gain muscle mass doing anaerobic physical activity, such as weight training, for example, is approximately 6 months. However, muscle hypertrophy can begin to be noticed after a few weeks or months, depending on the physical and genetic characteristics of each person.

To ensure muscle mass gain, it is important that the training performed is indicated by a physical education professional and that you have an adequate diet, preferably indicated by a nutritionist, so that the metabolism and the organism as a whole are more efficient. to promote hypertrophy.

body changes

When anaerobic or resistance exercises are performed, such as weight training and abdominal exercises, for example, muscle fiber disruption and muscle cell inflammation are stimulated. This process activates a counter-mechanism, guided by hormones, which aims to repair fibers and decrease cell inflammation. When this cycle happens, muscle fiber increases, leading to muscle mass gain.

The first changes in the body are usually:

In the first and second month of exercise the body adapts to the activity. It is during this period that the individual feels more pain after the exercises and their cardiovascular system adapts to the effort, as they gain more strength, resistance and flexibility.

the body adapts to the activity. It is during this period that the individual feels more pain after the exercises and their cardiovascular system adapts to the effort, as they gain more strength, resistance and flexibility. After 3 months of regular exercise , the body starts to burn more the accumulated fat and, in this period, despite not having great gains in the muscles, a good reduction of the layer of fat under the skin can be observed. From there, it gets easier and easier to lose weight.

, the body starts to burn more the accumulated fat and, in this period, despite not having great gains in the muscles, a good reduction of the layer of fat under the skin can be observed. From there, it gets easier and easier to lose weight. Between 4 and 5 months after starting physical activity, there is a considerable decrease in fat and a greater release of endorphins in the body, leaving the individual in a better mood and with more physical disposition. And, only after 6 months of starting physical activity, a considerable gain in muscle mass can be observed.

The muscles that take the longest to develop are the triceps, inner thighs, and calves. These regions will never “grow” as quickly as other muscle groups, due to the type of fibers they have.

It is also important to mention that in the case of women, the body responds much slower to muscle growth due to lower levels of testosterone — the hormone is directly related to the process of gaining mass.

How to facilitate muscle gain

Some strategies that can be adopted to facilitate muscle hypertrophy are:

Include protein-rich foods at every meal and right after training, which ensures that you have sufficient amounts of protein in your body to promote muscle building;

at every meal and right after training, which ensures that you have sufficient amounts of protein in your body to promote muscle building; Include carbohydrate-rich foods after exercise together with proteins, as it is necessary to replenish the muscle’s sugar reserve to repair the damage caused during exercise;

together with proteins, as it is necessary to replenish the muscle’s sugar reserve to repair the damage caused during exercise; take protein supplements and some nutritional supplements to promote muscle growth. However, it is important that they are recommended by the nutritionist, as the use depends on the individual objective of each person;

and some nutritional supplements to promote muscle growth. However, it is important that they are recommended by the nutritionist, as the use depends on the individual objective of each person; Rest the muscle group that was stimulated in the workout for 24 to 48 hours , and the next day you should train another muscle group. For example, if the training of the day was leg, you should give a rest of 48 hours so that hypertrophy is favored. The indication is to work the upper limbs or abdominals the next day, for example;

, and the next day you should train another muscle group. For example, if the training of the day was leg, you should give a rest of 48 hours so that hypertrophy is favored. The indication is to work the upper limbs or abdominals the next day, for example; Sleep and rest for at least 8 hours It is also important to give the body time to recover and favor muscle mass gain.

With information from the Your Health portal

