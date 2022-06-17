Find out how to use your discount and cashback benefits!

Méliuz offers many benefits to customers, including cashback. But you how the platform works? Find out more below!

If you are looking for a cashback platform, maybe Méliuz is the one for you. In it you receive cash back through purchases at partner stores or even by sending invoices. Understand how it works!

What is Méliuz?

Méliuz is a Brazilian startup, created in 2011. Both on the website and in the app, you can find discount and cashback coupons to use in partner stores, such as: Casas Bahia, Nike, Centauro, Renner, Amazon, AliExpress and Shopee, among others.

How does cashback work?

The Méliuz account will soon have an international credit card, free of annual fee, from the Mastercard brand. The platform can be used solely to purchase cashback and discounts, without the need to apply for a credit card. In addition to discount coupons, there are other ways to get part of what you spent back, check it out.

Up to 1% cashback on credit card purchases;

From 0.5% to 0.8% cashback after payment of the invoice;

Varied cashback by sending invoices from supermarkets;

Varied discount and cashback coupons at partner stores.

A negative point of the Méliuz account is the absence of an airline miles program.

How to apply for the Méliuz credit card?

To request this card, simply access the Méliuz app, available for Android and IOS, click on “cards” and fill in the necessary data.

The request can also be made through the Méliuz website. On the home page, click on “Méliuz credit card” and then on “Get early access”. Once this is done, simply fill in the necessary data, wait for the response to your request and the analysis of the data.

Is the Méliuz account worth it?

Because it has several ways to earn cashback and does not charge an annual fee, the Méliuz account is worth it. These benefits make it one of the most advantageous digital accounts in the financial market.

Not having a frequent flyer program is actually a negative point, as the focus is on cashback. However, nothing prevents this service from being added to the Méliuz account in the future.

