Flaco López does not hesitate on his arrival and sends a message to the Palmeiras fans: “I am anxious”

Palmeiras is one of the favorite teams to win the Brasileirão, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. With each round, Abel Ferreira’s team has been enchanting its fans even more through the performance that the athletes have been showing in the last games.. But if it depends on Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros, Alviverde will be even stronger for the final stretch of the season. That’s because the board is in the market looking for reinforcements.

In recent months, Leila and Barros have signed forward Miguel Merentiel and striker José Manuel Lopez, who was announced by the club shortly after the 4-2 victory over Atlético Goianiense, on Thursday night (16), at the Allianz Park. The board paid around R$ 50 million to Lanús to sign the Argentine.

Flaco López, as he is known, will definitely land in Brazil to start working with the cast this weekend. However, the Argentine is already looking forward to acting. The striker praised the club and also the fan, who throughout the negotiation sent a message on his social networks rooting for the Argentine’s agreement with the club.

“I was happy when I learned of the interest the club had in me. It’s a new challenge and I’m really looking forward to starting training and playing.” said López, who continued. “If you realize that it’s a club that works a lot, it has different areas that are each in charge of something specific, and that’s great because they don’t leave a blank. I’m looking forward to it. I received many messages from Palmeiras fans, I believe they are many and very passionate”completed the reinforcement.