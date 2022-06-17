Flamengo players express support for Bruno Henrique after injury diagnosis – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Striker will need to undergo another imaging test to identify the severity of the injury

Last Wednesday (15), Flamengo beat Cuiabá 2-0, in a game valid for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. Despite the victory, the Nation continued to have something to worry about and, this time, it’s Bruno Henrique. The striker left the match injured and had his knee immobilized. In the midst of the troubled moment, the ‘King of America’ received a lot of support from his companions.

Through social networks, several Flamengo players wished Bruno Henrique a speedy recovery. Some of them were: David Luiz, Ayrton Lucas, Filipe Luís, Diego Ribas, Diego Alves, Rodrigo Caio and Fabricio Bruno. In addition to the current teammates, other athletes who shared the four lines of Rubro-Negro with the striker also wanted support, such as Michael, Gerson, Noga, Natan, Berrío and Renê.

According to an official statement from Flamengo, Bruno Henrique suffered a multi-ligament injury in his right knee, but presented an intense joint effusion and recent inflammatory process, requiring a new imaging test to define whether the treatment will be conservative or surgical.

In short, Bruno Henrique’s injury region, that is, his knee, was too swollen for a final diagnosis. The athlete has already started treatment at the Training Center and will now await the results of the exam next week, to find out whether or not the surgical procedure will be necessary.

If the Flamengo Medical Department decides for conversational treatment, the return forecast is within four months. On the other hand, if surgery is required, the recovery period varies from eight to nine months. While waiting for the definitive diagnosis, Bruno Henrique is cheering for his teammates in the next challenge of the season: the game against Atlético-MG. The match will be played at Mineirão, on Sunday (19), at 16:00 (Brasília time).