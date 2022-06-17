Flamengo receives information that Universidad Católica will attack right-back Isla | Flamengo

Right-back Isla could return to Universidad Católica, the club that revealed him. The information that the Cruzados will make a proposal to remove the Chilean from Flamengo reached the red-black board.

This Thursday, Rádio ADN, from Chile, reported that Isla, 34, is close to switching from Flamengo to Católica. The ge found that, although he has not yet been contacted by the directors of the Chilean team, the command of red-black football awaits the arrival of an offer in the coming days.

With advanced age, high salary and little space at Flamengo, Isla has a contract until December 2022. It is good to rule out that a possible renewal after the end of the contract was ruled out since the beginning of the season for all the aforementioned factors.

In addition to not having given technical feedback in the current season, Isla committed an act of indiscipline during Carnival. Before the match against Resende, for Carioca, he asked for a waiver alleging a viral picture, but on the same Sunday night he posted photos dancing alongside friends.

If negotiations go ahead in the next few days, Isla can already start his career at the club where he made all the base divisions – despite this, he did not play professionally for Católica. The transfer window is open in Chile. The return of the national championship is scheduled for the end of June.

After being practically discarded by Paulo Sousa at the beginning of the season, he gained survival after a great goal against São Paulo and a good performance against Palmeiras. Subsequently, he did not maintain the level, and Matheuzinho regained the title for his sector.

In an interview with the Chilean website “En Cancha”, Universidad Católica coach Ariel Holan admitted his interest in counting on the services of the red-black side.

– Obviously he is a high-ranking player, with a lot of experience and a long international career for clubs and national teams. Any coach would love to have a player of that level on their team,” he said.

With 83 games, three goals scored and two titles (Brazilian and state) won by Flamengo, Isla is about to have his time at Gávea shortened.

