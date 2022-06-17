Forever 21 closes stores in Brazil with pieces under 50 reais. Look

The famous American fast fashion Forever 21, which arrived in Brazil in mid-2014, announced that it will close five stores in the country. In the addresses that will no longer exist, there is a huge stock-out until Sunday, with all parts at 50%.
In São Paulo, the stores at Shopping Bourbon, Outlet Catarina and Guarulhos will close their doors. In Paraná, the Shopping Londrina point of sale will close its activities, as well as a unit in Recife.
universe went to the store at the Bourbon mall, in São Paulo, to see some pieces that are worth the investment in this stock-out. The cell phone cases are selling for R$7 and there are tank tops for R$5 and leggings for R$10. $8. See other highlights: