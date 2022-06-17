Forever 21 closes stores in Brazil with pieces under 50 reais. Look

The famous American fast fashion Forever 21, which arrived in Brazil in mid-2014, announced that it will close five stores in the country. In the addresses that will no longer exist, there is a huge stock-out until Sunday, with all parts at 50%.

In São Paulo, the stores at Shopping Bourbon, Outlet Catarina and Guarulhos will close their doors. In Paraná, the Shopping Londrina point of sale will close its activities, as well as a unit in Recife.

universe went to the store at the Bourbon mall, in São Paulo, to see some pieces that are worth the investment in this stock-out. The cell phone cases are selling for R$7 and there are tank tops for R$5 and leggings for R$10. $8. See other highlights:

Short Jeans, R$ 34.99

Forever 21 discount denim shorts Image: Rafaela Polo

Jeans, R$ 32.95

Jeans on sale at Forever 21 Image: Rafaela Polo

Men’s T-shirt, R$ 39.95

Men’s T-shirt on sale at Forever 21 Image: Rafaela Polo

Pink mesh bodysuit, R$34.95

Pink knit bodysuit in the Forever 21 promotion Image: Rafaela Polo

Checkered regatta, R$ 32.95