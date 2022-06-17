Forgotten PIS/Pasep amounts are still available for withdrawal

THE Federal Savings Bank and Banco do Brasil (BB) are still granting the salary bonus PIS/Pasep base year 2020 for those who have not yet withdrawn the amounts. Although deposits have been closed, redemptions can be made until December 29 this year.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, 478,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the benefit. Of this total, 353,100 are benefits from Pasep (aimed at public servants and paid by BB) and 125,624 from PIS (aimed at workers with a formal contract and transferred by Caixa).

To consult the information of PIS/Pasepthe worker must call the Alô Trabalho Call Center, at number 135 or access the Digital Work Card application, available for Android and iOS.

Who receives the forgotten PIS/Pasep?

To be entitled to PIS/Pasepthe worker must meet the following criteria:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years in 2020;

Have worked for at least 30 days for a legal entity in 2020;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages in 2020; and

Have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS/eSocial).

You are not entitled to the allowance:

Rural workers employed by individuals;

domestic servants;

Urban workers employed by individuals;

Workers employed by an individual, equivalent to a legal entity.

How to withdraw forgotten PIS/Pasep?

PIS (Caixa Econômica Federal):

Initially, at Caixa branches, with photo identification;

In addition, with the Citizen Card, at ATMs and lottery.

Pasep (Bank of Brazil):

At Banco do Brasil branches, with identification document;

Finally, via automatic transfer to the account of the institution’s customer.

PIS/Pasep fund quotas are also available

Currently, Caixa Econômica Federal releases the withdrawal of the extinct quotas of the fund PIS/Pasep. In this sense, the amounts are being paid to workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988 and did not redeem their respective amounts.

First, it is important to emphasize that approximately 10 million people should receive the amounts, which total approximately R$ 23 billion. According to information from Caixa, one of the reasons for the accumulation of money is that a good part of these beneficiaries have already retired or even died.

How to check PIS/Pasep quotas?

Workers can consult if they are entitled to the quotas of the PIS/Pasep through the website or app FGTS or at a Caixa branch. It is worth remembering that you will need to inform the PIS number to perform the procedure.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep quotas?

With regard to the withdrawal, if the worker has died, the right is passed on to his heirs or dependents. The withdrawal deadline will end on June 1, 2025, with no new chances for redemption. See how to make the withdrawal below:

Shareholders

For quota holders, the withdrawal can be made through the FGTS. Through the platform, it is possible to make the transfer to a current account. In addition, it is possible to make the withdrawal in person.

Withdrawals worth up to R$3,000 can be made at lottery outlets, Caixa Aqui correspondents and authorized terminals, using the Cidadão card with a password.

Finally, if the worker does not have the Citizen card or the amounts are greater than R$ 3 thousand, the beneficiary can go to a Caixa branch upon presentation of an official photo document.

heirs

For heirs, the withdrawal must be made at Caixa branches. However, it will be necessary to present the declaration of consensus between the parties and the declaration of non-existence of other heirs.

Finally, it will also be necessary to present a document such as a death certificate. In addition, the citizen must present a certificate or declaration of dependents; or inventories; or court permits proving the information.