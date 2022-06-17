Francis: the Eucharist invites us to bring God into everyday life

In greetings to the faithful gathered in Saint Peter’s Square for the General Audience, the Pope recalled that this Thursday, in the Vatican, the Solemnity of Corpus Christi will be celebrated and exhorted them to ask God for the ability to give themselves to others, serving with joy especially those who need it most.

Tiziana Campisi – Vatican News

After the catechesis of the General Audience, when greeting the pilgrims present in St. Peter’s Square, Francis spoke about the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, celebrated this Thursday (16/06), in the Vatican.

In St. Peter’s Basilica, on the Altar of the Chair, at 10:30 am local time, the Archpriest of the Basilica and Vicar General of the Pope for Vatican City, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, will preside over the solemn liturgical celebration of the Body and Blood of Christ.

“The Solemnity of Corpus Christi invites us to go out and take the Lord into everyday life: to take him where life unfolds with all its joys and sufferings”the Pope said in his greeting to the German-speaking faithful.

In his greeting to the Spanish-speaking pilgrims, Francis added the invitation to ask God “to grant us to be “Eucharistic” people, “grateful for the gifts received” and capable of giving of themselves to others “by serving with joy, especially those who are most in need.” “.

Experiencing God’s Love Thanks to the Body and Blood of Christ

In greeting the Polish pilgrims, the Pope explained that the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ “reminds us of the real presence of God in the Eucharist in the form of bread and wine”.

May the evangelization concerts that take place in your country on this feast awaken faith in everyone, so that by receiving the Body and Blood of Christ, one can experience his love ever more deeply. I heartily bless you.

Finally, Francis recalled that in Italy the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ will be celebrated on Sunday and concluded: “May the Eucharist, mystery of love, be for all of you a source of grace and light that illuminates the paths of life, support in difficulties, and sublime comfort in the suffering of each day.”