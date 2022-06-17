Frankenstein fish, species causes agitation – Endless Sea

Frankenstein fish causes a stir on social media

For starters, it’s another one I didn’t know about. In fact, not just me. Most people have never heard of the creature so, but so ugly, that it received the nickname. according to India.times, Fishermen tend to find species unusual looking all the time. Now, one of them has found such a strange looking species in Russia, it has been nicknamed ‘Frankenstein fish’. Recently, the fisherman caught the species that has unusual fins, a ghostly eye and jagged tail in Murmansk. He appears stitched together due to the unique markings that cover his body. In other words, let’s meet a fish that went viral on the internet.

Ghost Chimera, Scarfish or Ghost Shark

The lucky one who captured him, Roman Fedortsov (with gillnet near the city of Murmansk) declared, “There is no need to create monsters, nature does it”. In fact. However, the above names are some of the popular names of the strange creature.

according to newsbeezer.com‘A species is also found in the South Island of New Zealand at a depth of 1.2 km. However, ifGhost sharks, also called “chimeras”, are very rare.

Cartilage instead of bone

Instead of bone, it is made up of cartilage. And rarely seen by humans, mainly because it lives in the deepest parts, according to the Shark Trust, from UK.

In fact, it is a species that science has known for some time. However, due to rarity, filmed for the first time only in 2016I told National Geographic.

Social media success

In the meantime, social media users reacted with horror. But in the meantime others have managed to identify him. For the profile jmcg21, “My son Marine Bio said it looks like Ratfish, possibly skinned.”

At the Instagram do you find Roman Fedortsov in rfedortsov_official_account with almost 650,000 followers. The profile publishes fish hooked at work.

I’ve become friends. I want to publish other posts about the incredible marine life and its phenomena, such as the explosion of whale carcasses. But these days, it seems the more we study, the more we still have to discover.

Opening image: Roman Fedortsov.

