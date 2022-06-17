Futures Ibovespa falls almost 2% and dollar rises more than 2%, in 1st trading session after Fomc and Copom

On the return of the Corpus Christi holiday and in the first trading session of the B3 after the Super Wednesday, when the monetary policy decisions were taken in Brazil and the US, the Ibovespa futures opened with a significant drop, retreating 2.14%, at 9:49 am, at 102,924 spots.

Thus, the index tracks the negative performance of the closing of ADRs (American depositary receipts), traded on US stock exchanges, the day before, when the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR index closed down by 4.48%.

This Friday’s B3 trading session will also be marked by the expiration of stock options, which brings additional volatility to the business. Additionally, Petrobras’ corporate news (PETR3;PETR4), which may announce a price adjustment later today, may stir up the trading floor.

On Wednesday, after the markets closed, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the Selic rate by 0.5 percentage point, from 12.75% to 13.25% per year on the last Wednesday (Wednesday). 15). For most, the decision came in line with expectations.

However, the fact that the Central Bank mentioned in its communiqué the expression “towards the target” for the convergence of inflation, mentioned the year 2024 in its analysis and left the door open for an adjustment of equal or lesser magnitude in the August meeting, drew attention.

The tone of the statement was considered hawkish (concerned about inflation), but the term “around target” would indicate a dovish (less concerned about inflation) stance.

In the foreign exchange market, the commercial dollar rose 2.15%, to R$5.133 in purchases and R$5.134 in sales. Also reacting to the Copom, future interest rates advanced: DIF23, +0.03pp, at 13.59%; DIF25, +0.02pp, at 12.70%; DIF27, +0.06pp, at 12.66%; DIF29, +0.08pp, at 12.78%; and DIF31, +0.09pp, at 12.87%.

In the United States, in the premarket, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose 0.67%, 0.86% and 1.15%, respectively. However, the day before, the markets registered strong drops, with the Dow Jones losing 2.42%, the S&P500 falling 3.25% and the Nasdaq falling 4.08%.

Recovery after Fomc decision

As such, the bullish move is an attempt by markets to bounce back in a tumultuous week after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday by 75 basis points, its highest since 1994, before the Swiss National Bank surprised markets with their first rally since 2007 and the Bank of England implement its fifth consecutive rally.

In Europe, the trend is the same – the main indices advance, following the fear that the American monetary institution will accelerate its process of raising interest rates. Germany’s DAX rose 1.11%. France’s CAC 40 is up 1.26%. The continent-wide STOXX 600 is up 1.19%.

In Asia, most major exchanges closed lower. Nikkei, from Japan, and Kospi, from South Korea, fell, respectively, 1.77% and 0.43%. Mainland China’s Shanghai, on the other hand, managed to close in the green, up 0.96%. Hong Kong closed up 1.10%.

There, the Bank of Japan decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged. The Japanese central bank’s decision stands in stark contrast to that of its global peers. Earlier this week, the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank raised their benchmark rates.

Technical analysis of Ibovespa and dollar

See the analysis prepared by Pamela Semezatto, day trader specialist at Clear Corretora:

Ibovespa

“Holded in the support region, but showed no strength in buying. As yesterday was a holiday here in Brazil, we may have an opening with more volatility, as the EWZ (Index of our US stocks) closed the day before at -4.43%. If it breaks out of this 100K support region, we can consider a bearish pivot triggered on the weekly chart.”

Dollar

“It did not break the resistance of R$ 5,300 and due to the characteristic of the candle Friday, it seems to be just one pullback from the last high. The decisive point for a change in trend is the previous top (R$ 5,300) and, as long as it does not show a breakout, it remains in the sideways.”

