Gabriel Bandeira breaks world record and Brazil makes historic campaign in the Swimming World Paralympics | paralympics

Brazil continues to do well in the Paralympic Swimming World Championship, held on Madeira Island, in Portugal. This Thursday, the fifth day of disputes, the national delegation secured five more medals, four gold and one bronze. With that, he reached 41 medals in total (15 gold, 8 silver and 18 bronze) and has the best campaign in his history in the tournament. In 2017, in Mexico City, Brazilian swimmers reached the podium 36 times, with 18 golds, nine silvers and nine bronzes. The objective, now, is to surpass the Mexican edition also in the number of golds.

1 of 4 Gabriel Bandeira breaks 200m medley world record SM14 — Photo: Ale Cabral / CPB Gabriel Bandeira breaks world record in the 200m medley SM14 — Photo: Ale Cabral / CPB

The group record also came with a very important personal record. Gabriel Bandeira pulverized the world record of the 200m medley SM 14. The Brazilian lowered in 12 hundredths of a second the old mark.

Who also continues to make history is Carol Santiago. She won the 100m freestyle S12 by heart and won her fifth gold medal in the competition (four in individual events and one in the relay).

The other gold medals came in the 50m freestyle S8. Cecília Araújo, in the women’s, and Gabriel Cristiano, in the men’s, climbed to the top of the podium. In the 50m S4, Lidia Cruz took the bronze medal.

2 of 4 Carol Santiago wins fifth gold at the World Cup in Rome — Photo: Ale Cabral / CPB Carol Santiago wins fifth gold at the World Cup in Rome — Photo: Ale Cabral / CPB

It is worth remembering that in Paralympic swimming, athletes are divided into 14 different classes, referring to the degree of difficulty of the competitors’ disability. Classes from S1 to S10 are for physical-motor disabilities, S1 with athletes with a higher degree of disability, while S10 is for a lesser degree. Classes S11, S12 and S13 are for the visually impaired, while S14 for the intellectually impaired.

The competition continues until the 18th, always with the qualifiers at 4 am (Brasilia time) and the finals at 1 pm.

BRAZILIAN MEDALS SO FAR IN THE WORLD

🥇 Gabriel Bandeira 200m freestyle S14 (day 1)

🥇 Maria Carol Santiago 100m butterfly S12 (day 1)

🥇 Samuel Oliveira 50m backstroke S5 (day 2)

🥇 4x50m mixed free relay (20 points) – 2nd day

🥇 Gabriel Araújo 100m backstroke S2 ​​(3rd day)

🥇 Maria Carol Santiago 50m freestyle S12 (3rd day)

🥇 Samuel Oliveira 50m butterfly S5 (3rd day)

🥇 Maria Carol 100m breaststroke S12 (4th day)

🥇 Gabriel Araújo 200m freestyle S2 (4th day)

🥇 Mariana Ribeiro 100m freestyle S9 (4th day)

🥇 4x100m medley relay (49 points) – 4th day

🥇 Cecília Araújo 50m freestyle S8 (5th day)

🥇 Gabriel Cristiano 50m freestyle S8 (5th day)

🥇 Maria Carol Santiago 100m freestyle S12 (5th day)

🥇Gabriel Bandeira 200m medley SM14 (5th day)

🥈Samuel Oliveira 50m freestyle S5 (1st day)

🥈 Joana Neves 50m freestyle S5 (1st day)

🥈Maria Carol Santiago 100m backstroke S12 (day 1)

🥈Phelipe Rodrigues 50m freestyle S10 (1st day)

🥈Gabriel Bandeira 100m backstroke S14 (2nd day)

🥈Lídia Cruz 100m freestyle S4 (2nd day)

🥈 Samuel Oliveira 200m medley S5 (day 4)

🥉Patrícia Santos 50 breaststroke SB3 (1st day)

🥉Patrícia Santos 100m freestyle S4 (2nd day)

🥉Larissa Rodrigues 150 medley S3 (2nd day)

🥉 José Ronaldo 100m backstroke S1 (3rd day)

🥉 João Brutos 100m breaststroke SB14 (3rd day)

🥉 Debora Carneiro 100m breaststroke SB14 (3rd day)

🥉 Lucilene Sousa 50m freestyle S12 (3rd day)

🥉 Joana Neves 50m butterfly S5 (3rd day)

🥉 Talisson Glock 200m medley S6 (3rd day)

🥉 Gabriel Cristiano 100m butterfly S8 (3rd day)

🥉 José Ronaldo 200m freestyle S1 (4th day)

🥉 Talisson Glock 400m freestyle S6 (day 4)

🥉 Laila Suzigan 400m freestyle S6 (4th day)

🥉 Gabriel Cristiano 100m freestyle S8 (4th day)

🥉 Cecília Araujo 100m freestyle S8 (4th day)

🥉 Maiara Barreto 50m coast S3 (4th day)

🥉 Tiago Ferreira 200m medley S5 (4th day)

🥉 4×100 free relay S14 (4th day)

🥉 Lidia Cruz 50m freestyle S4 (5th day)

FIND OUT HOW THE BRAZILIANS’ TESTS WERE ON THE FIFTH DAY:

Brazil entered without favoritism, but with two athletes in the final of the race. And the two fought for the podium. Lidia Cruz took the bronze medal by closing in 39s84. Patrícia dos Santos finished fourth, with 41s26. Tanja Scholz, from Germany, took first (38.09) and Rachel Watson, from Australia, in second (39.03).

50m freestyle S8 – women’s and men’s

Cecília Araújo was simply dominant in the competition. She led from start to finish and there was never any doubt that she would take the gold medal. With a time of 30.97, she secured the top of the podium. In the men’s, Gabriel Cristiano competed arm by arm until the finish, but also secured another gold medal for Brazil with 27s19.

3 of 4 Cecília is Paralympic world champion in Rome — Photo: Ale Cabral / CPB Cecília is Paralympic world champion in Rome — Photo: Ale Cabral / CPB

100m freestyle S12 – women

Maria Carol Santiago made her opponents swallow water. The Brazilian opened a lead of more than one body to the second place and managed to swim down to a minute to secure the gold medal (59s62). It is the fifth golden achievement of the athlete in the competition. Lucilene Sousa fought for a medal, but ended up in fifth, with 1m01s73.

Brazil bets on renewal for the Paralympic Swimming World Cup

200m medley SM14 – masculine

From the start, Gabriel Bandeira didn’t save and tried to open a good advantage to secure the gold and to try the world record. In the 50m butterfly, he was more than one body ahead of the runner-up and kept it in the backstroke. He lost a little in the chest, but secured the victory in the free-kick to the sound of shouts from the stands that tried to encourage the Brazilian to reach the world record. And he got it right. With 2m07s50, Bandeira swam 12 hundredths of a second below the old mark (2m08s02). João Brutos finished fourth, with 2m13s57.

100m freestyle S11 – men

Matheus Rheine started strong and came in second, but lost the advantage and ended up in fourth, with 59s63. Wendell Belarmino was sixth, with 1m02s11.

4 of 4 Gabriel Cristiano is the best of the 50m freestyle S8 at the World Cup in Rome — Photo: Ale Cabral / CPB Gabriel Cristiano is the best of the 50m freestyle S8 at the World Cup in Rome — Photo: Ale Cabral / CPB

50m freestyle S3 – women

Maiara Barreto and Larissa Rodrigues were not favorites for the podium, but they tried to do their best. Maiara finished fifth, with 1m04s68. Larissa was seventh with 1m09s62.

50m freestyle S6 – women’s and men’s



Daniel Mendes did a good race and almost didn’t make it to the podium. With 30s08, he was just 0s16 behind Dutchman Thijs van Hofweegen (29s94), who won bronze. Thalisson Glock clocked 31s37 and was in sixth position. Same position as Laila Suzigan (35s81) in the women’s.

Douglas Matera had a good time of 25.17, but he finished in sixth place, far from the medal dispute.

4x100m Medley Mixed 34 points