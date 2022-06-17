Galvão Bueno reveals which are his three favorite narrations of his career

Credit: Reproduction

Narrator of several World Cups and the great name of Esporte da Globo for decades, Galvão Bueno will leave the station at the end of 2022 to dedicate himself to a new project, “PodFalar, Galvão”, a podcast in which the narrator will dedicate himself to telling curious stories of his career. One of the excerpts released recently was what Galvão tells us about the three greatest narrations of his career and drew attention.

Find out which were Galvão Bueno’s three greatest narrations for himself

The first of all to be mentioned was the narration of Ayrton Senna’s first world title in Formula 1, in 1988. He recalled the emotion of Ayrton Senna, still in the car, in the race that took place in Suzuka, Japan, during the early hours of Brazil, and which was marked by several fans. On that occasion, Senna left 16th place and sought the race to beat Alain Prost in the dispute.

The second to be cited was Galvão’s legendary narration in the 1994 World Cup final, when Brazil beat Italy on penalties. The cry of “It’s Tetra!” of the narrator was scarred for generations after Roberto Baggio isolated the last penalty of the Italian team. Brazil has not won a World Cup title since 1970, 24 years ago, and lifted the mug in the United States. The title was also marked for having occurred a few weeks after the tragic accident that took the life of Ayrton Senna.

The third narration, and perhaps the most surprising, chosen by Galvão Bueno, was the final of the men’s 4x100m relay, in Sydney, at the 2000 Olympic Games. On that occasion, Vicente Lenilson, Edson Luciano Ribeiro, André Domingos and Claudinei Quirino won a historic silver medal for Brazil, in the voice of Galvão Bueno.