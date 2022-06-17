Game of Thrones is getting a sequel starring Jon Snow

The bastard son story will continue!

game of Thrones it was an astronomical hit for HBO, but the ending left audiences with a sour taste in their mouths. Fortunately, there are still more stories to be told in the vastness of Westeros. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is developing a new series starring Jon Snow.

Production is still very early in its development. According to the portal, if everything goes as planned, Herrington Kit must return to reprise his role as the bastard son of the Stark family.

In the eighth and final season, Jon Snow discovers that his true lineage lies with the Targaryen. He was a lost son of the House of Dragons, named Aegon, and could run for the Iron Throne. However, he was eventually exiled from westeroschoosing a nomadic life north of the Wall.

The new series would follow his new life, far from everything that was shown in the original work. Still, other characters who survived the turbulent denouement of Game of Thrones could appear, such as Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

With this as-yet-unnamed new story, the franchise will now have seven productions actively in development, including Tales of Dunk & Egg and House of the Dragons, which premiere on August 21.

Stay with: