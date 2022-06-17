Goal surprises and leads first half of June

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago

vw goal 2022

With months of life still ahead, Gol surprises by leading the national market again and, in this case, in the first half of June 2022.

In a position he has known for 27 years, Gol is on the cusp of death, with HB20 (current leader) in second.

T-Cross was third, with Tracker just behind, bringing in Compass.

Pulse was sixth in the fortnight and above Onix, but this one has Creta already with blinkers on indicating overtaking.

Mobi came in ninth, with Onix Plus almost next door, in tenth.

The Corolla Cross and Corolla duo are still together in sales, but the Renegade is glued to the midsize sedan.

Behind, Voyage stands out alone, with a good advantage for Cronos. Nivus and Kicks followed, with Kwid, Yaris and Argo rounding out the Top 20.

In light commercials, the Strada – unsurprisingly – leads the segment and the market in general, but Toro is threatened by the Hilux with a difference of a few dozen cars.

Further back, the S10 no longer has the gas to keep up with the Japanese rival, with the Argentinian Ranger giving tea to Chevrolet, getting lower.

The L200 follows, as well as Fiorino and Frontier, with the Master van and Saveiro closing the Top 10.

In the second platoon, Expert was ahead of Oroch, which left behind Jumpy and Maverick, which is selling below 200 units per month, but has established itself in the market.

K2500, Ducato and Express follow, but the surprise comes from the RAM 3500, tied with the Daily 35-150, with the RAM 1500 closing the Top 20.

Check out the 20 best-selling automobiles and 20 light commercial vehicles in the first half of June 2022 below:

Automobiles

  1. Goal – 4,499 units
  2. HB20 – 4,290
  3. T-Cross – 3,343
  4. Tracker – 3,044
  5. Compass – 2,949
  6. Pulse – 2,689
  7. Onyx – 2,524
  8. Crete – 2,520
  9. Furniture – 2,336
  10. Onix Plus – 2,312
  11. Corolla Cross – 2,069
  12. Corolla – 1,927
  13. Renegade – 1,926
  14. Voyage – 1,899
  15. Kronos – 1,749
  16. Nivus – 1,715
  17. Kicks – 1,685
  18. Kwid – 1,415
  19. Yaris – 1,151
  20. Argo – 1,127

light commercials

  1. Strada – 5,027 units
  2. Bull – 2,110
  3. Hilux – 2017
  4. S10 – 1,653
  5. Ranger – 827
  6. L200 – 743
  7. Fiorino – 540
  8. Frontier – 349
  9. Master – 310
  10. Sloop – 295
  11. Expert – 199
  12. Oroch – 197
  13. Jumpy – 158
  14. Maverick – 144
  15. K2500 – 105
  16. Ducate – 104
  17. Express – 95
  18. RAM 3500 – 79
  19. Daily – 79
  20. RAM 1500 – 73
[Fonte: Fenabrave]

