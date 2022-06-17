Gospel singer Bruna Karla receives criticism for homophobic comments made in an interview | Song

Gospel singer Bruna Karla became the target of criticism on the internet this Thursday (16) due to homophobic comments made by her in December 2021. In an interview with Karina Bacchi’s podcast, the artist made offensive statements about marriage between people from the same sex.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

On social media, artists and celebrities criticized the singer’s homophobic speech, including singers Lucas Silveira and Fernando Badauí, economist and former BBB Gil do Vigor, singers Day Limns and Valesca Popozuda and former BBB Ana Paula Renault.

In the interview, Bruna said: “There was a friend who asked me: ‘Bruna, when I get married, will you come to my wedding?’ and I looked at him, I was very sincere and I said, ‘Oh, when you marry a beautiful woman and full of God’s power, I will, yes'”.

“And he said: ‘You know that’s not what I’m asking’. I’m talking about a friend, a homosexual, that we have this freedom. And I said that the day I accept to sing at your wedding with another man , I can stop singing about the Bible and about Jesus.”

In 2019, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ruled that homophobic statements can be framed in the crime of racism, with a penalty of 1 to 3 years, and can reach 5 in more serious cases. (read more at the end of this article).

Still in the interview at the end of last year, Bruna commented. “To my friends, my gay listeners, what God has for your life is deliverance, something he dreamed of for you. So receive all my love, my respect, because Jesus didn’t dream that for you.”

The singer further said that this is a “death path of eternal”, “hell” and “eternal damnation”.

This Thursday, former BBB Gil do Vigor wrote: “In fact, when Jesus appears someone will be ashamed and it is not your gay friend but you for your prejudiced attitude! John 14 says that God calls us friends and the word friend is too strong to be sustained on the basis of prejudice and lack of love for others”.

‘Your family is not better than mine’, says senator target of homophobic phrase to Bolsonarista at CPI

Homophobia: understand the situations that constitute crime and what are the penalties

g1 is now on Telegram; click here to receive news directly to your cell phone.

Supreme Court decides that homophobia should be criminalized as racism

The criminalization of homophobia and transphobia was allowed by the STF in a June 2019 decision. By 8 votes to 3, the ministers considered that prejudiced acts against homosexuals and transsexuals would be framed in the crime of racism (see more in the video above).

The criminalization of homophobia and transphobia provides that:

“practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination or prejudice” on the basis of a person’s sexual orientation may be considered a crime;

the penalty will be from one to three years, in addition to a fine;

if there is widespread publicity of a homophobic act in the media, such as publication on a social network, the penalty will be from two to five years, in addition to a fine;

and the application of the racism penalty will be valid until the National Congress approves a law on the subject.

With the decision of the STF, Brazil became the 43rd country to criminalize homophobia, according to the report “State-sponsored Homophobia”, prepared by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersexual Association (Ilga).

In the 2019 judgment, the Court partially granted actions brought by the Brazilian Association of Gays, Lesbians and Transgenders (ABGLT) and the Cidadania party (formerly PPS). These actions asked the STF to set a deadline for Congress to pass a law on the subject, a point that was not met at the time.

On the occasion, the ministers made reservations about demonstrations in religious temples. According to the votes cast:

it will not be criminalized: saying in a religious temple that one is against homosexual relations;

shall be criminalized: inciting or inducing discrimination or prejudice in a religious temple.