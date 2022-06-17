government announces tax reduction

The Federal Government announced, this Thursday (16), that it will reduce the tax on games from July 1st. O presidente Jair Bolsonaro usou seu perfil pessoal no Twitter para revelar a nova diminuição na tarifa das importações.

As reported (via O Globo), the new lawsuit will reduce the rate of parts and accessories for games and consoles from 16% to 12%. As for video games with screens included (portable or not), the tax will be zero.

– Recently, in August 2021, these products also had the IPI rate reduced. @MinEconomia — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) June 16, 2022

As noted by the president, in August of last year there was another reduction in the tax on games in Brazil, which also reduced the rate — in addition to the IPI. At the time, the drop was from 30% to 20%.

This is the fourth time the federal government has reduced the tax on games in Brazil

It is worth remembering that this is the fourth time that the federal government has decided to reduce the tax on games in Brazil. The first was in August 2019, the second in October 2020, the third (mentioned in the previous paragraph) in August of last year and, finally, the one announced this Thursday.

On the last occasion, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic justified that the objective is “to encourage the development of the electronic games segment in the country — the branch of the entertainment sector that grows the most in the world”.