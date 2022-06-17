Government of Bahia announces new dates for ‘São João do Centro Histórico’; see changes

Photo: Rosilda Cruz/Bahiatursa

The Government of Bahia, through Bahiatursa, announced changes to the dates of Pelourinho’s schedule. In all, there will be 4 days of celebration with traditional forró pé de serra, itinerant attractions and fixed stages, including one in the form of a bandstand. Names such as Paulinho Boca de Cantor, Cicinho de Assis, Sarajane, Edil Pacheco, Gereba, Genard, Márcia Short, Del Feliz, Carlos Pita and Zelito Miranda are part of the schedule.

The squares of Terreiro de Jesus, Pelourinho, Cruzeiro de São Francisco, Tereza Batista, Pedro Arcanjo and Quincas Berro d’Água, in addition to all the streets of the Historic Center, are already decorated. Balloons, flags, hearts, giant dolls representing a Northeastern trio are some of the decorative elements of São João do Centro Histórico, whose theme this year is ‘Valeu Esperar’.

The shows always start at 5 pm at Largo do Cruzeiro de São Francisco, where the traditional Sala de Reboco is installed, a place for the most authentic forró pé de serra.

In the other squares, the program always starts at 18:00. The São João da Bahia program will be held from July 23 to 2 in Paripe, in Pelourinho and, new for 2022, at Parque de Exposições. On the 23rd, the musical program is open at the three poles. In the Historic Center and in Paralela it takes place until the 26th. In Paripe, on the 23rd and 24th. And celebrating the Independence of Bahia, the celebration continues from 30 to 2 in the Park.

Check full grid:

plastering room

June 23rd

Dão Forró Black

Serravale and band

the nandas

Paulinha Oliveira

Forrozeira girl

Sarapatel with Pepper

June 24th

Forró dos Neighbors

Luh Monteiro

Mara Magalhães

Ska no Xote

plain wire

Forró Passa Pé

June 25th

Claudia Assis

Samba and Headquarters

Gabriela Moraes

Nadja Meireles

Geruza Guedes

Nando Borges

Day June 26

smog

corn flower

Wellington Pacheco

Maria Odette

Dust rises

Breed style

Tereza Batista

June 23rd

Genard

Vitrolab

Cheeky Girl

June 24th

Sarajane

Pablo Moraes

Marcia Short

Marquinhos Navas

Jo Miranda

June 25th

Emely Rodrigues

Del Feliz

Jorge Zarath

Rosy and Banda

passion fruit flower

June 26th

cangaia

Cicinho of Assisi

Icaro Mendes

Follow me

Carlos Pita

Quincas Berro D’Água

June 23rd

Julio Caldas

Good trip

Cida Martinez

David Dias

Cane molasses

June 24th

Reinaldo Barbosa

Tenysson Del Rey

Lucas Maia

Denise Correia

Gereba

June 25th

Bandana

Vanera and Banda

Lucas Barreto

Soft Tread

Diego Vieira

June 26th

Paulinho Boca

the little black

So it is

we are five

Arrocha keychain

Itinerant Saint John of the Terreiro de Jesus

June 23rd

Tiago Modesto da Silva

Big Bad Wolf Trawler

Circulado

Sambão Culture Group

June 24th

Junino Samba Group

Jake Group

Rubinho Pingo de Ouro

The Bambas of the Northeast

Paroano Sai Milhó

June 25th

Jorge Fogueirão

Urban Samba de Roda

Sambão Folgeirão

Samba do Vai Kem Kê

June 26th

Cardboard Samba

Samba Skorpio

Shalon Adonai and Viola Paraguaçu

Just Samba de Roda

Samba Tororó

Bandstand Largo Pelourinho

June 23rd

lethal poison

U Tal do Xote

Maviel Band

Renan Mendes Band

Bira S/A

#Collecomme

vinicius

June 24th

Dammys Monteiro

20xotear band

Edy Xote

Kimimo do Forró

Diego Moraes

DJ Preta Forró Sound

Marcondes Moraes

June 25th

Mayor Pacheco

Ellen Wilson

Forró Sarakura

Shrimp fillet

Forró Fura Chinela

Forró do Souza

forroxote

June 26th

Trio Anarrie

Thursday dance

Pedro Sampaio

Forrozão Saperkinha

Forrozão Maria Bonita

Angel’s Xote

Jaguarana

Peter Archangel

June 23rd

To marry

Caroline Leal

Fernando Ferraz

Amaralina Soundtrack

Forró Didindoido

June 24th

Two loves

Zé de Tonha

knot blindness

Forró Resfulengo

Geovana Lins

June 25th

Vitera and band

Edu Casa Nova

Zelito Miranda

Viny Brasil

Rebeca Tarique

June 26th

Julio Cesar

Pinotte

João Almeida

Rafa Mendes

Aloisio Menezes

