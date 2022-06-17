Government of Bahia announces new dates for ‘São João do Centro Histórico’; see changes

The Government of Bahia, through Bahiatursa, announced changes to the dates of Pelourinho’s schedule. In all, there will be 4 days of celebration with traditional forró pé de serra, itinerant attractions and fixed stages, including one in the form of a bandstand. Names such as Paulinho Boca de Cantor, Cicinho de Assis, Sarajane, Edil Pacheco, Gereba, Genard, Márcia Short, Del Feliz, Carlos Pita and Zelito Miranda are part of the schedule.
The squares of Terreiro de Jesus, Pelourinho, Cruzeiro de São Francisco, Tereza Batista, Pedro Arcanjo and Quincas Berro d’Água, in addition to all the streets of the Historic Center, are already decorated. Balloons, flags, hearts, giant dolls representing a Northeastern trio are some of the decorative elements of São João do Centro Histórico, whose theme this year is ‘Valeu Esperar’.
The shows always start at 5 pm at Largo do Cruzeiro de São Francisco, where the traditional Sala de Reboco is installed, a place for the most authentic forró pé de serra.
In the other squares, the program always starts at 18:00. The São João da Bahia program will be held from July 23 to 2 in Paripe, in Pelourinho and, new for 2022, at Parque de Exposições. On the 23rd, the musical program is open at the three poles. In the Historic Center and in Paralela it takes place until the 26th. In Paripe, on the 23rd and 24th. And celebrating the Independence of Bahia, the celebration continues from 30 to 2 in the Park.
Check full grid:
plastering room
June 23rd
- Dão Forró Black
- Serravale and band
- the nandas
- Paulinha Oliveira
- Forrozeira girl
- Sarapatel with Pepper
June 24th
- Forró dos Neighbors
- Luh Monteiro
- Mara Magalhães
- Ska no Xote
- plain wire
- Forró Passa Pé
June 25th
- Claudia Assis
- Samba and Headquarters
- Gabriela Moraes
- Nadja Meireles
- Geruza Guedes
- Nando Borges
Day June 26
- smog
- corn flower
- Wellington Pacheco
- Maria Odette
- Dust rises
- Breed style
Tereza Batista
June 23rd
- Genard
- Vitrolab
- Cheeky Girl
June 24th
- Sarajane
- Pablo Moraes
- Marcia Short
- Marquinhos Navas
- Jo Miranda
June 25th
- Emely Rodrigues
- Del Feliz
- Jorge Zarath
- Rosy and Banda
- passion fruit flower
June 26th
- cangaia
- Cicinho of Assisi
- Icaro Mendes
- Follow me
- Carlos Pita
Quincas Berro D’Água
June 23rd
- Julio Caldas
- Good trip
- Cida Martinez
- David Dias
- Cane molasses
June 24th
- Reinaldo Barbosa
- Tenysson Del Rey
- Lucas Maia
- Denise Correia
- Gereba
June 25th
- Bandana
- Vanera and Banda
- Lucas Barreto
- Soft Tread
- Diego Vieira
June 26th
- Paulinho Boca
- the little black
- So it is
- we are five
- Arrocha keychain
Itinerant Saint John of the Terreiro de Jesus
June 23rd
- Tiago Modesto da Silva
- Big Bad Wolf Trawler
- Circulado
- Sambão Culture Group
June 24th
- Junino Samba Group
- Jake Group
- Rubinho Pingo de Ouro
- The Bambas of the Northeast
- Paroano Sai Milhó
June 25th
- Jorge Fogueirão
- Urban Samba de Roda
- Sambão Folgeirão
- Samba do Vai Kem Kê
June 26th
- Cardboard Samba
- Samba Skorpio
- Shalon Adonai and Viola Paraguaçu
- Just Samba de Roda
- Samba Tororó
Bandstand Largo Pelourinho
June 23rd
- lethal poison
- U Tal do Xote
- Maviel Band
- Renan Mendes Band
- Bira S/A
- #Collecomme
- vinicius
June 24th
- Dammys Monteiro
- 20xotear band
- Edy Xote
- Kimimo do Forró
- Diego Moraes
- DJ Preta Forró Sound
- Marcondes Moraes
June 25th
- Mayor Pacheco
- Ellen Wilson
- Forró Sarakura
- Shrimp fillet
- Forró Fura Chinela
- Forró do Souza
- forroxote
June 26th
- Trio Anarrie
- Thursday dance
- Pedro Sampaio
- Forrozão Saperkinha
- Forrozão Maria Bonita
- Angel’s Xote
- Jaguarana
Peter Archangel
June 23rd
- To marry
- Caroline Leal
- Fernando Ferraz
- Amaralina Soundtrack
- Forró Didindoido
June 24th
- Two loves
- Zé de Tonha
- knot blindness
- Forró Resfulengo
- Geovana Lins
June 25th
- Vitera and band
- Edu Casa Nova
- Zelito Miranda
- Viny Brasil
- Rebeca Tarique
June 26th
- Julio Cesar
- Pinotte
- João Almeida
- Rafa Mendes
- Aloisio Menezes
