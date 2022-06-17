Governor decrees three days of mourning for the death of singer Delinha

Delinha devoted more than 8 decades to music. (Photo: Campo Grande News Archive / Fernando Antunes)

Governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB) mourned the death of Delanira Pereira Gonçalves, the 85-year-old singer Delinha, and said he should declare three-day mourning throughout the state.

The “Dama do Rasqueado” passed away on the morning of this Thursday (16), in the house where she lived in the Amambaí neighborhood, in Campo Grande.

According to the governor, mourning will be decreed out of respect for the country community and regional music in the state. “Mato Grosso do Sul loses an icon of regionalism, but at the same time, it leaves a legacy for country music”, he said.

The artist was a victim of pneumonia, was hospitalized for eleven days until she was discharged on May 25, and was recovering at home.

The death was confirmed by the businessman and son of Delinha, João Paulo Pompeo. “I want to communicate the death of my mother, is with God Our Lady of Perpetual Help”, he published on social media.

She was born in Vista Alegre, Maracaju district, on September 7, 1936. She moved to the Capital at age 8, along with her parents, to the wooden house where she lived until her last days.

The wake will be from 11 am to 4 pm, at Campo Grande City Hall, open to the public. Burial will be at 5 pm, at Jardim da Paz Cemetery, located on BR-060, Km 02, exit to Sidrolândia.