Graciele Lacerda breaks down in tears and vents after years with Zezé

The fitness model and fiancee of Zezé Di Camargo, Graciele Lacerda he returned to have his name circulating on social media after making a statement that made his followers talk. That’s because, the country singer’s companion made a point of revealing the truth and couldn’t hide her feeling and ended up falling into tears.

For those who don’t know, the businesswoman and Wanessa’s father have been together for over a decade. Recently, after much speculation, she went public on social media to vent and ended up in tears. The brunette countered comments that she would be supported by Zezé.

Many netizens attack the muse almost daily saying that she is with the countryman just for his money. Graciele Lacerda revealed that she has her financial independence and that she never stopped working to support her luxuries. “Anyone who knows me knows that I am very true, even too much, and sometimes I suffer for it”, said the famous.

“If he played me, I would have no problem talking. I will answer the truth. Today I have my job, my money and I earn very well. Thanks to God and to Zezé, I have an eternal gratitude because he was the one who opened the doors for my work today”, explained the country singer’s wife.

“I could not work and be supported by him, stay at home and not worry about anything. But it was my choice to work, have my stuff and run after it, and I still run,” said the digital influencer. “I’m looking for more and more, I want to grow more and more. It’s nice to have your independence with your work, and Zezé talks all the time that he’s proud of it, and I’m very happy”, revealed Zezé Di Camargo’s fiancée.