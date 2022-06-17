Among the top four in Serie B, currently in the fight for access, none have tickets for lower values ​​than Grêmio. This includes Vasco and Cruzeiro, considered successful cases due to the close relationship with their respective fans until now.

the guild is not the “champion” of high prices, but is ahead of 13 teams that have, at least, one sector of their stadiums with cheaper tickets in relation to those of the gaucho club. For the game against Sampaio Corrêa, this Saturday morning, more than 10,000 tickets have already been sold and a good audience is expected at the Arena.

The survey takes into account two main factors. The tickets surveyed are for the general public, that is, for non-members, as there is variation in the values ​​of member-supporter plans from one club to another and, consequently, in the number of members.

Another issue is prices in matches without promotions, considering the “original” values ​​of the tickets, or at least the ones most advertised by the clubs in the matches of this Series B. In addition, it does not consider any service fees in online purchases.

It is worth remembering that, for the match against Sampaio Corrêa, this Saturday, at Arena, Grêmio reduced the value of tickets for the north stand from R$ 50 to R$ 40. However, as the reduction will initially be one-off, the reference value used was R$ 50. Grêmio works to keep the price cheaper until the end of Series B.

Serie B team ticket prices 2022 Team Value (minimum/maximum) Bahia BRL 50 to BRL 160 brusque BRL 40 and BRL 70 Chapecoense BRL 50 to BRL 120 CRB BRL 15 to BRL 100 Criciúma BRL 120 and BRL 200 cruise BRL 60 to BRL 150 CSA BRL 30 to BRL 300 Guild BRL 50 to BRL 300 Guarani BRL 20 to BRL 60 Ituano BRL 40 and BRL 80 Londoner BRL 40 and BRL 60 Nautical BRL 36 and BRL 72 Novorizontino BRL 30 and BRL 40 factory worker BRL 150 to BRL 180 black Bridge BRL 30 to BRL 80 Sampaio Correa BRL 25 to BRL 60 sport BRL 40 to BRL 80 tombense BRL 30 Vasco BRL 60 to BRL 100 new village BRL 40 and BRL 70

The cheapest price that the club offers is equal to that of Bahia and Chapecoense, which fell last year, and is below what Cruzeiro and Vasco offer, of R$ 60. That is, nothing different from the main competitors in the fight for access.

The surveys were carried out on the clubs’ websites or official portals that sell tickets, in the case of Grêmio itself, which has sales on the Porto-Alegrense Arena website. The same happens with Bahia, with tickets sold through the Arena Fonte Nova website.

Of the 19 competitors in Série B, 13 have cheaper tickets than Grêmio. Novorizontino, for example, has the most expensive price (R$ 40) below the cheapest price of the gaucho team. In the case of Tombense, there is only one sector available for purchases, with a fixed price of half-price for everyone, for R$30.

On the other hand, the owners of the most expensive tickets are Criciúma and Londrina. The team from Santa Catarina has two price options, grandstand (R$ 120) and chair (R$ 200). The people of Paraná, on the other hand, divide the three sectors of bleachers (general, lower and upper) with values ​​of 150, 165 and 180 reais, respectively.