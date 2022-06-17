Grêmio has a more expensive ticket than a competitor of the G-4; see comparison of Series B values ​​| Guild

Among the top four in Serie B, currently in the fight for access, none have tickets for lower values ​​than Grêmio. This includes Vasco and Cruzeiro, considered successful cases due to the close relationship with their respective fans until now.

the guild is not the “champion” of high prices, but is ahead of 13 teams that have, at least, one sector of their stadiums with cheaper tickets in relation to those of the gaucho club. For the game against Sampaio Corrêa, this Saturday morning, more than 10,000 tickets have already been sold and a good audience is expected at the Arena.

Grêmio fans at the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

The survey takes into account two main factors. The tickets surveyed are for the general public, that is, for non-members, as there is variation in the values ​​of member-supporter plans from one club to another and, consequently, in the number of members.

Another issue is prices in matches without promotions, considering the “original” values ​​of the tickets, or at least the ones most advertised by the clubs in the matches of this Series B. In addition, it does not consider any service fees in online purchases.

It is worth remembering that, for the match against Sampaio Corrêa, this Saturday, at Arena, Grêmio reduced the value of tickets for the north stand from R$ 50 to R$ 40. However, as the reduction will initially be one-off, the reference value used was R$ 50. Grêmio works to keep the price cheaper until the end of Series B.

Serie B team ticket prices 2022

TeamValue (minimum/maximum)
BahiaBRL 50 to BRL 160
brusqueBRL 40 and BRL 70
ChapecoenseBRL 50 to BRL 120
CRBBRL 15 to BRL 100
CriciúmaBRL 120 and BRL 200
cruiseBRL 60 to BRL 150
CSABRL 30 to BRL 300
GuildBRL 50 to BRL 300
GuaraniBRL 20 to BRL 60
ItuanoBRL 40 and BRL 80
LondonerBRL 40 and BRL 60
NauticalBRL 36 and BRL 72
NovorizontinoBRL 30 and BRL 40
factory workerBRL 150 to BRL 180
black BridgeBRL 30 to BRL 80
Sampaio CorreaBRL 25 to BRL 60
sportBRL 40 to BRL 80
tombenseBRL 30
VascoBRL 60 to BRL 100
new villageBRL 40 and BRL 70

The cheapest price that the club offers is equal to that of Bahia and Chapecoense, which fell last year, and is below what Cruzeiro and Vasco offer, of R$ 60. That is, nothing different from the main competitors in the fight for access.

The surveys were carried out on the clubs’ websites or official portals that sell tickets, in the case of Grêmio itself, which has sales on the Porto-Alegrense Arena website. The same happens with Bahia, with tickets sold through the Arena Fonte Nova website.

Of the 19 competitors in Série B, 13 have cheaper tickets than Grêmio. Novorizontino, for example, has the most expensive price (R$ 40) below the cheapest price of the gaucho team. In the case of Tombense, there is only one sector available for purchases, with a fixed price of half-price for everyone, for R$30.

On the other hand, the owners of the most expensive tickets are Criciúma and Londrina. The team from Santa Catarina has two price options, grandstand (R$ 120) and chair (R$ 200). The people of Paraná, on the other hand, divide the three sectors of bleachers (general, lower and upper) with values ​​of 150, 165 and 180 reais, respectively.

