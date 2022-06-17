Grêmio influencer revolts with Everton Cebolinha at Flamengo

Flamengo is very close to announcing the signing of Everton striker ‘Cebolinha’. Currently at Benfica, the winger will cost around 16 million euros to the red-black coffers between fixed value and additives and will sign a five-year contract with Mais Querido.

Idol of Grêmio fans for his successful passage through the Rio Grande do Sul club, the player had his move to Flamengo regretted by Grêmio influencer Cesar Dias. On his YouTube channel, called “Cesar Cidade Dias – Falando de Grêmio”, the professional regretted that Tricolor is in Série B of the Brazilian with a worrying economic situation.

“The Guild is sinking. Everton ‘Cebolinha’ is being signed by Flamengo. In other times, Grêmio would be in the fight to get its player that was produced here. Or not? Of course yes. Why isn’t it anymore? Because Grêmio is no longer the same size thanks to this great absurdity produced by this management. This news is only punctual, just a photograph. But a photograph of this process, this situation, this involvement, this moment,” he said.

According to GE, the executive director of Benfica, Rui Pedro Braz, arrives in Rio de Janeiro this Thursday to conclude the deal. The player was already a request from former coach Paulo Sousa and with the departure of the Portuguese, Dorival Júnior quickly entered the game in order to give the go-ahead in the negotiations for the negotiation to evolve. Even with the “ok” from the coach, the new Flame coach will not have enough time to have Cebolinha in the next two clashes against Atlético-MG, one for the Brazilian and the other for the Copa do Brasil.

After Flamengo’s victory against Cuiabá, defender Pablo spoke about the decisive red-black week in the mixed zone: “There will be two super important games. It will be very difficult games, regardless of the situation. We need to win, we will play our best and we will have to be very connected”.

