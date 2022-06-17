Health Department rules out a suspected case of monkeypox in a patient from Bahia | Bahia

The Bahia Health Department (Sesab) ruled out, on the morning of this Thursday (16), the suspected case of monkeypox that was being investigated in a patient in Salvador.

The case was investigated by the Centers for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) in the capital of Bahia and the state. The result was released by the national reference laboratory.

According to Sesab, the suspicion began after a resident of Salvador presented three symptoms of the disease caused by the Monkeypox virus: sudden-onset high fever, adenomegaly, and rash. He remains hospitalized in a private hospital in the capital of Bahia.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis of the genus Orthopoxvirus, of the Poxviridae family, which resembles human smallpox, eradicated in 1980. The disease progresses with fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion.

The infection is self-limiting, with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks, and can be divided into two periods: invasion, which lasts between zero and five days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and severe asthenia.

The rash starts between one and three days after the fever appears. The rash has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.

The viral infection has already spread to more than 30 countries, including Brazil. The first case of monkeypox in the country was confirmed in the city of São Paulo.

The patient, a 41-year-old man who traveled to Spain, the second country with the highest number of cases of the disease, was placed in isolation at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in the West Zone of the capital.

After more than 1,600 cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) is collaborating with experts to adopt a new name for monkeypox.

The initiative comes after more than 30 scientists wrote last week of the “urgent need for a (name for the disease and the virus) that is neither discriminatory nor stigmatizing”.

For the group of researchers, which suggested the name hMPXV, there are also several incorrect and discriminatory references to the virus as being African.

The disease has killed 72 people in countries where it is considered endemic (permanently present in a region, with constant numbers for several years), such as rainforest areas in Central Africa and West Africa.

