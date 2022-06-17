Hearing that asks for an investigation of the president of Peru is interrupted by a Brazilian stripper; watch

The video appeared on the broadcast as prosecutor Samuel Rojas pointed out the reasons why the Peruvian president should be investigated.

Brazilian stripper Ricardo Milo appeared at a virtual audience in Peru



A virtual hearing that called for the investigation into corruption of Pedro Castillopresident of Peru, was interrupted for an unusual reason. Last Wednesday, the 15th, the session was paralyzed after the Brazilian stripper Ricardo Milos “invade” the broadcast half-naked and dance while the prosecutor Samuel Rojas pointed out the reasons why the Peruvian president should be investigated – the meeting was being shown on the social networks of the Peruvian judiciary. “We are being shown very suggestive images,” commented Rojas, before the video was taken down.

The stripper’s video was shown through the account of Espinoza Ramos, Pedro Castillo’s lawyer, who asks that the investigation not be started. Despite this, the president’s representative denies having put the images on the air and claims that the system was invaded by hackers. Quickly, the images of the audience went viral and provoked several amusing comments from Peruvians on social networks. Pedro Castillo, it is worth remembering, can be investigated for participating in a corruption scheme, which would involve his former Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva – the president’s ally is currently considered a fugitive from justice.