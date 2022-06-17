Heat wave ravages France and causes fires in Spain; see PHOTOS | World

Part of France is under surveillance for a heat wave this Thursday (16), with possible local peaks of 40ºC temperatures already surpassed in Spain, which deals with several fires.

France has been hit since Tuesday (14) by a heat wave coming from the Maghreb via Spain, which first affected the southwest of the country before spreading. Temperatures between 30 and 35°C were recorded on Wednesday (15) in the southern half of the country, and everything indicates that the thermometers will rise even more.

The French meteorological agency expects maximums between 34 and 38ºC this Thursday, and could reach a peak of 40ºC. On Friday, the weather remains scorching across much of the country, with the warm air mass spreading to the northern regions and intensifying further in the west and south.

Attributed to global warming, this weather event is increasing across the world. According to Olivier Proust in an interview with the AFP agency, this wave “has an aggravating effect on soil dryness” after a particularly dry spring and winter, and accentuates “the risk of forest fire”, explained the meteorologist.

This is the scenario facing Spain, which has been suffocating for six days with temperatures that exceed 40ºC and some cities. The most worrying fire takes place near Baldomar, in the province of Lleida, in Catalonia. (see photo below), where the fire has already destroyed 500 hectares of forest. According to the regional government, the flames could spread to 20,000 hectares.

At this stage, no one has been evacuated in the region, but authorities have placed some residential areas on alert as a precautionary measure.

In Catalonia, two other forest fires were active this morning in Solsona and Tierra Alta, with nearly 300 hectares burned in both cases, according to the Catalan government. Another fire breaks out in the Sierra de la Culebra in Zamora.

This heat wave, unusual at this time of year in Spain, resulted in an explosion of temperatures across the country, with highs of up to 43ºC.

THE Spainwhich this year experienced the hottest May since the beginning of the century, according to the meteorological agency, has already experienced four episodes of extreme temperatures in the last ten months.

The multiplication of heat waves, particularly in Europe, is a direct consequence of global warming, the scientists explain, with greenhouse gas emissions increasing both the intensity, duration and frequency of these phenomena.

Faced with temperatures that push the human body to the limit, some companies adapt by flexibilizing schedules, especially in the construction sector.

In France, city councils are taking measures to relieve residents, installing nebulizers in places known as “ovens” and extending the opening hours of parks and gardens.

