“He’ll play a lot there if he goes, he deserves it”; Sánchez’s departure gains strength in Vila and likely destination draws attention from Santos fans

The Uruguayan is 37 years old and is not part of Fabián Bustos’ plans, who prefers other options at the moment

Carlos Sanchez is a player who was very important for several years at Santos. In recent times, however, he has been injured a lot, he has lost that “strength” he had on the field and has now become just a reserve. He doesn’t seem to be in the plans of coach Fabián Bustos and the direction of Peixe is already looking with affection for a possible departure of the athlete in July.

Sánchez is very fond of Peixão, he likes the city and has thought several times about staying in Vila Belmiro to retire. However, the situation seems to be changing. The Uruguayan press reports that the midfielder has a good chance of wearing the shirt of the Penarolthe main club in the country.

If the interest is converted into a proposal, the direction of Santos should not make it difficult for him to leave. Sánchez is 37 years old, is no longer a boy and is no longer as important in the squad.. His experience and leadership are still valid, but for what he produces on the field, Fabián Bustos prefers other options. Therefore, a negotiation for Peñarol can be good for all parties.

Andres Rueda has a great relationship with the medallion and wants to resolve this situation without leaving a noise between the parties. With Sánchez leaving or staying, the athlete is calm about his future and is in no hurry. He will carefully analyze all offers he receives, but Peñarol could be the club that makes him really think about leaving Santos..

For being a giant in his country and also because he has a team considered good, in restructuring. Sánchez understands that he is still able to play at a good level, even if it is not at Santos. The hammer of the athlete’s future will be beaten soon.